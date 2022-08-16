Skip to main content

How to watch Diego Schwartzman vs. Aslan Karatsev at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, August 16 at Lindner Family Tennis Center, Diego Schwartzman and Aslan Karatsev come together for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open. Watch it on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, August 16
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Karatsev vs. Schwartzman Matchup Info

Aslan KaratsevDiego Schwartzman

38

World Rank

16

14-21

2022 Match Record

24-17

41-53

2022 Set Record

58-51

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 32

Aslan Karatsev vs. Diego Schwartzman Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64, Karatsev won 7-5, 7-5 against Brandon Nakashima on Monday.
  • Schwartzman is coming off a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 39-ranked Alex Molcan in the Round of 64 on Monday.
  • Karatsev has played 26.6 games per match (24 in three-set matches) in his 35 matches so far this year (across all court types).
  • Karatsev has won 23.1% of his return games so far this year, and 74.6% of his service games.
  • Karatsev has won 77.3% of his service games on hard courts, and 23.7% of his return games.
  • Through 41 matches so far this year, Schwartzman has played 25.3 games per match (23.5 in three-set matches) and won 51.4% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Schwartzman has won 34.7% of his return games and 68.2% of his service games.
  • Schwartzman has won 27.1% of his return games on hard courts, and 69.8% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
