How to watch Diego Schwartzman vs. Aslan Karatsev at the Western & Southern Open
On Tuesday, August 16 at Lindner Family Tennis Center, Diego Schwartzman and Aslan Karatsev come together for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open. Watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Karatsev vs. Schwartzman Matchup Info
|Aslan Karatsev
|Diego Schwartzman
38
World Rank
16
14-21
2022 Match Record
24-17
41-53
2022 Set Record
58-51
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Aslan Karatsev vs. Diego Schwartzman Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Karatsev won 7-5, 7-5 against Brandon Nakashima on Monday.
- Schwartzman is coming off a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 39-ranked Alex Molcan in the Round of 64 on Monday.
- Karatsev has played 26.6 games per match (24 in three-set matches) in his 35 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Karatsev has won 23.1% of his return games so far this year, and 74.6% of his service games.
- Karatsev has won 77.3% of his service games on hard courts, and 23.7% of his return games.
- Through 41 matches so far this year, Schwartzman has played 25.3 games per match (23.5 in three-set matches) and won 51.4% of them (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Schwartzman has won 34.7% of his return games and 68.2% of his service games.
- Schwartzman has won 27.1% of his return games on hard courts, and 69.8% of his service games.
