How to watch Elise Mertens vs. Anhelina Kalinina at the Western & Southern Open
The Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati is the site where Elise Mertens and Anhelina Kalinina will come together for their August 16 matchup, which can be seen on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Kalinina vs. Mertens Matchup Info
|Anhelina Kalinina
|Elise Mertens
53
World Rank
33
18-17
2022 Match Record
19-17
38-37
2022 Set Record
39-37
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Anhelina Kalinina vs. Elise Mertens Recent Performance
- Kalinina beat No. 58-ranked Petra Martic 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday to reach the Round of 64.
- Mertens is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, at the hands of No. 29-ranked Camila Giorgi, 3-6, 5-7.
- Kalinina has played 35 matches this year (across all court types), and 20.9 games per match (20.9 in three-set matches).
- Kalinina has won 64.5% of her service games this year, and 33.9% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Kalinina has won 58.9% of her service games and 33% of her return games.
- Through 36 matches so far this year, Mertens has played 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches) and won 50.9% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Mertens has won 38.3% of her return games this year, and 63.8% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Mertens has won 65.4% of her games on serve, and 37.4% on return.
How To Watch
August
16
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
