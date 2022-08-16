How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Marin Cilic at the Western & Southern Open
Marin Cilic and Emil Ruusuvuori are scheduled to match up in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 16, and you can see it on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Emil Ruusuvuori at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Cilic vs. Ruusuvuori Matchup Info
|Marin Cilic
|Emil Ruusuvuori
17
World Rank
44
23-14
2022 Match Record
29-21
63-39
2022 Set Record
71-57
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Marin Cilic vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Recent Performance
- Cilic defeated No. 57-ranked Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-3 on Monday to advance to the Round of 32.
- In the Round of 64 on Monday, Ruusuvuori beat No. 83-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf, 7-6, 6-2.
- Cilic has played 26.2 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) in his 37 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- Cilic has won 24.3% of his return games this year, and 85.3% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Cilic has won 21% of his return games and 86.1% of his service games.
- Ruusuvuori has played 50 matches this year (winning 52.2% of games across all court types), and 25 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches).
- Ruusuvuori has won 77.5% of his service games so far this year, and 25.7% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Ruusuvuori has won 27.3% of his return games and 79.9% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
16
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:05
PM/EST
