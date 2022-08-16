How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Marin Cilic at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Marin Cilic and Emil Ruusuvuori are scheduled to match up in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 16, and you can see it on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Emil Ruusuvuori at the Western & Southern Open

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 16

Tuesday, August 16 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Cilic vs. Ruusuvuori Matchup Info

Marin Cilic Emil Ruusuvuori 17 World Rank 44 23-14 2022 Match Record 29-21 63-39 2022 Set Record 71-57 National Bank Open Last Tournament National Bank Open Round of 16 Last Result Round of 32

Marin Cilic vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Recent Performance