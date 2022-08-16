How to watch Fabio Fognini vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the Western & Southern Open
Turn on Tennis Channel on August 16 to see No. 40 Albert Ramos-Vinolas battle No. 61 Fabio Fognini in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Ramos-Vinolas vs. Fognini Matchup Info
|Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|Fabio Fognini
40
World Rank
61
21-19
2022 Match Record
17-18
52-49
2022 Set Record
39-41
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 64
Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Fabio Fognini Recent Performance
- Ramos-Vinolas last played on August 11, 2022, a 7-6, 2-6, 6-7 loss to No. 10-ranked Hubert Hurkacz in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open.
- Fognini remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 6-7, 5-7 against Marcos Giron.
- Through 40 matches this year (across all court types), Ramos-Vinolas has played 25.7 games per match (23.7 in three-set matches) and won 50.2% of them.
- Ramos-Vinolas has won 73.7% of his service games so far this year, and 26.7% of his return games.
- Ramos-Vinolas has won 28.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 70.9% of his service games.
- Fognini has played 35 matches so far this year, and 23.6 games per match across all court types (22.4 in three-set matches).
- Fognini has won 23.8% of his return games so far this year, and 73% of his service games.
- Fognini has won 75.9% of his service games on hard courts, and 18.4% of his return games.
