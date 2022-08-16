How to watch Henri Laaksonen vs. Alex de Minaur at the Western & Southern Open
On Tuesday, August 16 at Lindner Family Tennis Center, Alex de Minaur and Henri Laaksonen come together for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open. Watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Laaksonen vs. de Minaur Matchup Info
|Henri Laaksonen
|Alex de Minaur
102
World Rank
20
6-21
2022 Match Record
30-17
17-49
2022 Set Record
73-47
Mifel Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Henri Laaksonen vs. Alex de Minaur Recent Performance
- Laaksonen beat Thiago Monteiro 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
- In his most recent match, de Minaur lost 2-6, 3-6 versus Nick Kyrgios in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open.
- In his 27 matches this year across all court surfaces, Laaksonen has played an average of 24.8 games (23.7 in three-set matches).
- Laaksonen has won 18.3% of his return games this year, and 70.6% of his service games.
- Laaksonen has won 72.4% of his service games on hard courts, and 19.7% of his return games.
- de Minaur has played 47 matches this year, and 25.4 games per match across all court types (22.9 in three-set matches).
- de Minaur has won 76.8% of his service games this year, and 31.1% of his return games.
- de Minaur has won 79.8% of his service games on hard courts, and 29.9% of his return games.
