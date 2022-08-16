Skip to main content

How to watch Henri Laaksonen vs. Alex de Minaur at the Western & Southern Open

On Tuesday, August 16 at Lindner Family Tennis Center, Alex de Minaur and Henri Laaksonen come together for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open. Watch it on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Tuesday, August 16
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Laaksonen vs. de Minaur Matchup Info

Henri LaaksonenAlex de Minaur

102

World Rank

20

6-21

2022 Match Record

30-17

17-49

2022 Set Record

73-47

Mifel Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Henri Laaksonen vs. Alex de Minaur Recent Performance

  • Laaksonen beat Thiago Monteiro 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
  • In his most recent match, de Minaur lost 2-6, 3-6 versus Nick Kyrgios in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open.
  • In his 27 matches this year across all court surfaces, Laaksonen has played an average of 24.8 games (23.7 in three-set matches).
  • Laaksonen has won 18.3% of his return games this year, and 70.6% of his service games.
  • Laaksonen has won 72.4% of his service games on hard courts, and 19.7% of his return games.
  • de Minaur has played 47 matches this year, and 25.4 games per match across all court types (22.9 in three-set matches).
  • de Minaur has won 76.8% of his service games this year, and 31.1% of his return games.
  • de Minaur has won 79.8% of his service games on hard courts, and 29.9% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

