How to watch Lorenzo Musetti vs. Borna Coric at the Western & Southern Open
The Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati is the destination where Lorenzo Musetti and Borna Coric will come together for their August 16 match, which is airing on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Coric vs. Musetti Matchup Info
|Borna Coric
|Lorenzo Musetti
152
World Rank
33
4-8
2022 Match Record
20-17
14-17
2022 Set Record
47-43
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 16
Borna Coric vs. Lorenzo Musetti Recent Performance
- In his previous tournament, the National Bank Open, Coric was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 16-ranked Marin Cilic, 3-6, 2-6.
- Musetti beat No. 68-ranked Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to advance to the Round of 64.
- In his 12 matches this year across all court surfaces, Coric has played an average of 25.3 games (24.5 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Coric has won 74.7% of his service games and 17.6% of his return games.
- Coric has won 68.8% of his service games on hard courts, and 20% of his return games.
- Musetti has played 24.9 games per match (23.9 in three-set matches) in his 37 matches so far this year across all court types.
- Thus far this year, Musetti has won 25.9% of his return games and 74% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Musetti has won 78.2% of his service games and 16% of his return games.
