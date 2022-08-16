How to watch Lorenzo Musetti vs. Borna Coric at the Western & Southern Open

The Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati is the destination where Lorenzo Musetti and Borna Coric will come together for their August 16 match, which is airing on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Borna Coric vs. Lorenzo Musetti at the Western & Southern Open

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 16

Tuesday, August 16 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Coric vs. Musetti Matchup Info

Borna Coric Lorenzo Musetti 152 World Rank 33 4-8 2022 Match Record 20-17 14-17 2022 Set Record 47-43 National Bank Open Last Tournament Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round of 64 Last Result Round of 16

Borna Coric vs. Lorenzo Musetti Recent Performance