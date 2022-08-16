How to watch Lorenzo Sonego vs. Ben Shelton at the Western & Southern Open
Tennis Channel will be showing the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, which features Lorenzo Sonego squaring off against Ben Shelton on August 16.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Sonego vs. Shelton Matchup Info
|Lorenzo Sonego
|Ben Shelton
56
World Rank
229
19-20
2022 Match Record
1-1
57-49
2022 Set Record
3-2
Generali Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Lorenzo Sonego vs. Ben Shelton Recent Performance
- Sonego defeated Bradley Klahn 6-2, 6-4 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
- Shelton last played on July 28, 2022, a 6-7, 6-4, 6-7 loss to No. 25-ranked John Isner in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
- In his 39 matches this year across all court surfaces, Sonego has played an average of 26.7 games (24.1 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Sonego has won 23.8% of his return games and 78.1% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Sonego has won 22.0% of his return games and 79.4% of his service games.
- Shelton has played 28.0 games per match (28.0 in three-set matches) in his two matches this year across all court types.
- Thus far this year, Shelton has won 18.5% of his return games and 89.7% of his service games.
- Shelton has won 18.5% of his return games on hard courts, and 89.7% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
16
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV