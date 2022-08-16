How to watch Mackenzie McDonald vs. Carlos Alcaraz at the Western & Southern Open
The Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open features Carlos Alcaraz and Mackenzie McDonald going toe to toe on August 16 at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
McDonald vs. Alcaraz Matchup Info
|Mackenzie McDonald
|Carlos Alcaraz
72
World Rank
4
17-22
2022 Match Record
41-8
48-53
2022 Set Record
100-34
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Mackenzie McDonald vs. Carlos Alcaraz Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, McDonald was victorious 6-0, 6-1 against Nikoloz Basilashvili on Sunday.
- In his last match, Alcaraz lost 7-6, 6-7, 3-6 versus Tommy Paul in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.
- McDonald has played 39 matches so far this year across all court types, and 25.3 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches).
- McDonald has won 25.2% of his return games so far this year, and 73.6% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, McDonald has won 71.3% of his games on serve, and 27.6% on return.
- Alcaraz has played 26.8 games per match (23.8 in three-set matches) in his 49 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Alcaraz has won 32.3% of his return games and 83.8% of his service games.
- Alcaraz has won 33.7% of his return games on hard courts, and 84.7% of his service games.
