Skip to main content

How to watch Mackenzie McDonald vs. Carlos Alcaraz at the Western & Southern Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open features Carlos Alcaraz and Mackenzie McDonald going toe to toe on August 16 at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Mackenzie McDonald vs. Carlos Alcaraz at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, August 16
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

McDonald vs. Alcaraz Matchup Info

Mackenzie McDonaldCarlos Alcaraz

72

World Rank

4

17-22

2022 Match Record

41-8

48-53

2022 Set Record

100-34

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 32

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Carlos Alcaraz Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64, McDonald was victorious 6-0, 6-1 against Nikoloz Basilashvili on Sunday.
  • In his last match, Alcaraz lost 7-6, 6-7, 3-6 versus Tommy Paul in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.
  • McDonald has played 39 matches so far this year across all court types, and 25.3 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches).
  • McDonald has won 25.2% of his return games so far this year, and 73.6% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, McDonald has won 71.3% of his games on serve, and 27.6% on return.
  • Alcaraz has played 26.8 games per match (23.8 in three-set matches) in his 49 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • So far this year, Alcaraz has won 32.3% of his return games and 83.8% of his service games.
  • Alcaraz has won 33.7% of his return games on hard courts, and 84.7% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

PSG Lyon Women's Soccer
Soccer

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United: Stream Women's French Cup Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
PSV Eindhoven Real Sociedad
Soccer

How to Watch Rangers FC vs PSV Eindhoven: Stream UEFA Champions League Live

By Matthew Beighle20 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to Watch Western & Southern Open, First & Second Round

By Rafael Urbina24 minutes ago
Bayern Munich Women
Soccer

Watch Bayern Munich vs FC Barcelona: Stream Amos Women's French Cup Live

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to Watch Western and Southern Open Early Rounds: Stream Tennis Live, TV

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Mackenzie McDonald at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Anastasia Potapova vs. Simona Halep at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Mackenzie McDonald vs. Carlos Alcaraz at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago