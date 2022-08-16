How to watch Maria Sakkari vs. Caroline Garcia at the Western & Southern Open
The Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open features Maria Sakkari and Caroline Garcia going toe to toe on August 16 at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Garcia vs. Sakkari Matchup Info
|Caroline Garcia
|Maria Sakkari
35
World Rank
3
28-15
2022 Match Record
28-16
59-40
2022 Set Record
63-36
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 16
Caroline Garcia vs. Maria Sakkari Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64 on Monday, Garcia defeated No. 56-ranked Petra Martic, 6-3, 6-3.
- In her most recent tournament, the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, Sakkari was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 14-ranked Karolina Pliskova, 1-6, 7-6, 3-6.
- Garcia has played 43 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 23.0 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Garcia has won 27.3% of her return games and 77.2% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Garcia has won 22.4% of her return games and 71.8% of her service games.
- Sakkari has played 44 matches so far this year, and 21.9 games per match across all court types (21.9 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Sakkari has won 74.4% of her games on serve, and 34.8% on return.
- On hard courts, Sakkari has won 73.2% of her service games and 35.7% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
16
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
8:30
PM/EST
