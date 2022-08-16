Skip to main content

How to watch Maria Sakkari vs. Caroline Garcia at the Western & Southern Open

The Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open features Maria Sakkari and Caroline Garcia going toe to toe on August 16 at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, August 16
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard
  • Court Surface: Hard

Garcia vs. Sakkari Matchup Info

Caroline GarciaMaria Sakkari

35

World Rank

3

28-15

2022 Match Record

28-16

59-40

2022 Set Record

63-36

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 16

Caroline Garcia vs. Maria Sakkari Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64 on Monday, Garcia defeated No. 56-ranked Petra Martic, 6-3, 6-3.
  • In her most recent tournament, the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, Sakkari was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 14-ranked Karolina Pliskova, 1-6, 7-6, 3-6.
  • Garcia has played 43 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 23.0 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Garcia has won 27.3% of her return games and 77.2% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Garcia has won 22.4% of her return games and 71.8% of her service games.
  • Sakkari has played 44 matches so far this year, and 21.9 games per match across all court types (21.9 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Sakkari has won 74.4% of her games on serve, and 34.8% on return.
  • On hard courts, Sakkari has won 73.2% of her service games and 35.7% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
