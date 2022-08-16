Skip to main content

How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Cori Gauff at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel will be showing the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, which includes Cori Gauff taking on Marie Bouzkova on August 16.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Tuesday, August 16
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Gauff vs. Bouzkova Matchup Info

Cori GauffMarie Bouzkova

12

World Rank

46

30-15

2022 Match Record

35-12

63-35

2022 Set Record

76-29

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 64

Cori Gauff vs. Marie Bouzkova Recent Performance

  • In her last match, Gauff came up short 4-6, 6-7 versus Simona Halep in the quarterfinals of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
  • In the qualifying round on Sunday, Bouzkova beat No. 82-ranked Donna Vekic, 6-1, 6-4.
  • Through 45 matches so far this year (across all court types), Gauff has played 20.6 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches) and won 55.2% of them.
  • Gauff has won 71.1% of her service games this year, and 39.1% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Gauff has won 33.7% of her return games and 73.7% of her service games.
  • Bouzkova has played 47 matches so far this year (winning 58.4% of games across all court types), and 21.1 games per match (21.1 in three-set matches).
  • Bouzkova has won 72.5% of her service games this year, and 41.6% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Bouzkova has won 44.3% of her return games and 72.9% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
