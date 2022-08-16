How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Cori Gauff at the Western & Southern Open
Tennis Channel will be showing the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, which includes Cori Gauff taking on Marie Bouzkova on August 16.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Gauff vs. Bouzkova Matchup Info
|Cori Gauff
|Marie Bouzkova
12
World Rank
46
30-15
2022 Match Record
35-12
63-35
2022 Set Record
76-29
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 64
Cori Gauff vs. Marie Bouzkova Recent Performance
- In her last match, Gauff came up short 4-6, 6-7 versus Simona Halep in the quarterfinals of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Bouzkova beat No. 82-ranked Donna Vekic, 6-1, 6-4.
- Through 45 matches so far this year (across all court types), Gauff has played 20.6 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches) and won 55.2% of them.
- Gauff has won 71.1% of her service games this year, and 39.1% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Gauff has won 33.7% of her return games and 73.7% of her service games.
- Bouzkova has played 47 matches so far this year (winning 58.4% of games across all court types), and 21.1 games per match (21.1 in three-set matches).
- Bouzkova has won 72.5% of her service games this year, and 41.6% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Bouzkova has won 44.3% of her return games and 72.9% of her service games.
