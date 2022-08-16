How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Emil Ruusuvuori at the Western & Southern Open
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the match between Marin Cilic and Emil Ruusuvuori on Tuesday, when they meet in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Cilic vs. Ruusuvuori Matchup Info
|Marin Cilic
|Emil Ruusuvuori
17
World Rank
44
23-14
2022 Match Record
29-21
63-39
2022 Set Record
71-57
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Marin Cilic vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Cilic was victorious 6-3, 6-3 against Jaume Munar on Monday.
- Ruusuvuori beat No. 83-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf 7-6, 6-2 on Monday to advance to the Round of 32.
- Cilic has played 26.2 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) in his 37 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Cilic has won 24.3% of his return games and 85.3% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Cilic has won 86.1% of his service games and 21.0% of his return games.
- Through 50 matches this year, Ruusuvuori has played 25.0 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches) and won 52.2% of them (across all court types).
- Ruusuvuori has won 25.7% of his return games so far this year, and 77.5% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Ruusuvuori has won 27.3% of his return games and 79.9% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
16
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:05
PM/EST
