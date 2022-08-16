Skip to main content

How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Emil Ruusuvuori at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the match between Marin Cilic and Emil Ruusuvuori on Tuesday, when they meet in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center.

How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Emil Ruusuvuori at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, August 16
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Cilic vs. Ruusuvuori Matchup Info

Marin CilicEmil Ruusuvuori

17

World Rank

44

23-14

2022 Match Record

29-21

63-39

2022 Set Record

71-57

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 32

Marin Cilic vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64, Cilic was victorious 6-3, 6-3 against Jaume Munar on Monday.
  • Ruusuvuori beat No. 83-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf 7-6, 6-2 on Monday to advance to the Round of 32.
  • Cilic has played 26.2 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) in his 37 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Thus far this year, Cilic has won 24.3% of his return games and 85.3% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Cilic has won 86.1% of his service games and 21.0% of his return games.
  • Through 50 matches this year, Ruusuvuori has played 25.0 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches) and won 52.2% of them (across all court types).
  • Ruusuvuori has won 25.7% of his return games so far this year, and 77.5% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Ruusuvuori has won 27.3% of his return games and 79.9% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Simona Halep vs. Anastasia Potapova at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff58 seconds ago
7-little-johnstons-1553884053
entertainment

How to Watch 7 Little Johnstons: Stream Season 12 Premiere Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina36 minutes ago
devils07
entertainment

How to Watch Devils: Stream Season 2 Premiere Live on the CW, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina48 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Aslan Karatsev vs. Diego Schwartzman at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Diego Schwartzman vs. Aslan Karatsev at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Emil Ruusuvuori at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Marin Cilic at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
LEOS1-AngelisTurnerHighmore-FL_3449
entertainment

How to Watch Leonardo: Stream CW Series Premiere Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Jul 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) and Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) celebrate a win after defeating the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Rangers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Alex Barth1 hour ago