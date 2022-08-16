How to watch Marta Kostyuk vs. Camila Giorgi at the Western & Southern Open
Turn on Tennis Channel on August 16 to see the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, which includes a matchup between Marta Kostyuk and Camila Giorgi.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Kostyuk vs. Giorgi Matchup Info
|Marta Kostyuk
|Camila Giorgi
74
World Rank
65
18-13
2022 Match Record
13-14
39-33
2022 Set Record
33-29
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 16
Marta Kostyuk vs. Camila Giorgi Recent Performance
- Kostyuk beat Magdalena Frech 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
- In her last tournament, the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, Giorgi was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 7-ranked Jessica Pegula, 6-3, 0-6, 5-7.
- Through 31 matches so far this year (across all court types), Kostyuk has played 22.1 games per match (22.1 in three-set matches) and won 52.5% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kostyuk has won 62.1% of her games on serve, and 32.9% on return.
- Kostyuk has won 60.3% of her service games on hard courts, and 34.9% of her return games.
- Through 27 matches so far this year, Giorgi has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) and won 50.1% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Giorgi has won 64.6% of her service games and 35.1% of her return games.
- Giorgi has won 65.8% of her service games on hard courts, and 30.4% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
16
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
