How to watch Marta Kostyuk vs. Camila Giorgi at the Western & Southern Open

Turn on Tennis Channel on August 16 to see the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, which includes a matchup between Marta Kostyuk and Camila Giorgi.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Tuesday, August 16
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kostyuk vs. Giorgi Matchup Info

Marta KostyukCamila Giorgi

74

World Rank

65

18-13

2022 Match Record

13-14

39-33

2022 Set Record

33-29

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 16

Marta Kostyuk vs. Camila Giorgi Recent Performance

  • Kostyuk beat Magdalena Frech 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
  • In her last tournament, the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, Giorgi was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 7-ranked Jessica Pegula, 6-3, 0-6, 5-7.
  • Through 31 matches so far this year (across all court types), Kostyuk has played 22.1 games per match (22.1 in three-set matches) and won 52.5% of them.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kostyuk has won 62.1% of her games on serve, and 32.9% on return.
  • Kostyuk has won 60.3% of her service games on hard courts, and 34.9% of her return games.
  • Through 27 matches so far this year, Giorgi has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) and won 50.1% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Thus far this year, Giorgi has won 64.6% of her service games and 35.1% of her return games.
  • Giorgi has won 65.8% of her service games on hard courts, and 30.4% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
