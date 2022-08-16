Skip to main content

How to watch Martina Trevisan vs. Anna Kalinskaya at the Western & Southern Open

On Tuesday, August 16, watch Tennis Channel to see Martina Trevisan challenge Anna Kalinskaya in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Tuesday, August 16
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Trevisan vs. Kalinskaya Matchup Info

Martina TrevisanAnna Kalinskaya

26

World Rank

69

18-13

2022 Match Record

20-15

39-30

2022 Set Record

43-28

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Martina Trevisan vs. Anna Kalinskaya Recent Performance

  • Trevisan is coming off a defeat in the Round of 64 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, to No. 24-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia, 2-6, 6-2, 2-6.
  • In the qualifying round, Kalinskaya won 7-5, 6-1 against Anastasia Potapova on Sunday.
  • Trevisan has played 31 matches so far this year across all court types, and 19.9 games per match (19.9 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Trevisan has won 61.7% of her service games and 44.6% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Trevisan has won 70.6% of her games on serve, and 28.6% on return.
  • Kalinskaya has played 20.8 games per match (20.8 in three-set matches) in her 35 matches this year across all court types.
  • Kalinskaya has won 32% of her return games so far this year, and 68% of her service games.
  • Kalinskaya has won 35.3% of her return games on hard courts, and 69.9% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
