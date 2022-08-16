How to watch Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the Western & Southern Open
The Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati is the destination where Miomir Kecmanovic and Pablo Carreno Busta will meet for their August 16 matchup, which can be seen on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Carreno Busta vs. Kecmanovic Matchup Info
|Pablo Carreno Busta
|Miomir Kecmanovic
14
World Rank
36
24-16
2022 Match Record
31-17
58-42
2022 Set Record
76-46
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Last Result
Round of 64
Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Recent Performance
- Carreno Busta won his last match, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 over Hubert Hurkacz in the finals of the National Bank Open on August 14, 2022.
- In his most recent match, Kecmanovic was defeated 1-6, 5-7 against Botic Van de Zandschulp in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.
- Through 40 matches this year (across all court types), Carreno Busta has played 25.8 games per match (23.7 in three-set matches) and won 53.5% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Carreno Busta has won 80.4% of his games on serve, and 26.7% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Carreno Busta has won 85.3% of his games on serve, and 27.6% on return.
- Kecmanovic has played 25.0 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches) in his 48 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Kecmanovic has won 79.8% of his service games and 27.9% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kecmanovic has won 85.2% of his games on serve, and 22.6% on return.
How To Watch
August
16
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
