How to watch Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the Western & Southern Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati is the destination where Miomir Kecmanovic and Pablo Carreno Busta will meet for their August 16 matchup, which can be seen on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Miomir Kecmanovic at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Tuesday, August 16
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Carreno Busta vs. Kecmanovic Matchup Info

Pablo Carreno BustaMiomir Kecmanovic

14

World Rank

36

24-16

2022 Match Record

31-17

58-42

2022 Set Record

76-46

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Last Result

Round of 64

Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Recent Performance

  • Carreno Busta won his last match, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 over Hubert Hurkacz in the finals of the National Bank Open on August 14, 2022.
  • In his most recent match, Kecmanovic was defeated 1-6, 5-7 against Botic Van de Zandschulp in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.
  • Through 40 matches this year (across all court types), Carreno Busta has played 25.8 games per match (23.7 in three-set matches) and won 53.5% of them.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Carreno Busta has won 80.4% of his games on serve, and 26.7% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Carreno Busta has won 85.3% of his games on serve, and 27.6% on return.
  • Kecmanovic has played 25.0 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches) in his 48 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • So far this year, Kecmanovic has won 79.8% of his service games and 27.9% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kecmanovic has won 85.2% of his games on serve, and 22.6% on return.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
