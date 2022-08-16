Skip to main content

How to watch Simona Halep vs. Anastasia Potapova at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati is the site where Simona Halep and Anastasia Potapova will meet for their August 16 matchup, which can be seen on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Anastasia Potapova vs. Simona Halep at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Tuesday, August 16
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Potapova vs. Halep Matchup Info

Anastasia PotapovaSimona Halep

54

World Rank

6

27-15

2022 Match Record

38-11

58-36

2022 Set Record

80-24

Livesport Prague Open 2021

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Runner-Up

Last Result

Winner

Anastasia Potapova vs. Simona Halep Recent Performance

  • Potapova remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 5-7, 1-6 versus Anna Kalinskaya.
  • Halep won her most recent match, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 over Beatriz Haddad Maia in the finals of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 14, 2022.
  • Potapova has played 42 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 20.4 games per match (20.4 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Potapova has won 42.8% of her return games and 64.2% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Potapova has won 38.6% of her return games and 59.9% of her service games.
  • Halep has played 49 matches this year, and 19.2 games per match across all court surfaces (19.2 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Halep has won 47.5% of her return games and 73.8% of her service games.
  • Halep has won 74.4% of her service games on hard courts, and 48.1% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
