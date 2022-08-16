Skip to main content

How to watch Taylor Townsend vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at the Western & Southern Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati is the location where Ajla Tomljanovic and Taylor Townsend will come together for their August 16 matchup, which is airing on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Tuesday, August 16
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Townsend vs. Tomljanovic Matchup Info

Taylor TownsendAjla Tomljanovic

222

World Rank

63

3-2

2022 Match Record

23-19

6-5

2022 Set Record

49-43

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 32

Taylor Townsend vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Recent Performance

  • Townsend is coming off a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 354-ranked Peyton Stearns in the qualifying round on Sunday.
  • Tomljanovic defeated No. 57-ranked Nuria Parrizas Diaz 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 on Sunday to make the Round of 64.
  • Townsend has played five matches this year across all court surfaces, and 20.2 games per match (20.2 in three-set matches).
  • Townsend has won 69.2% of her service games this year, and 19.2% of her return games.
  • Townsend has won 25% of her return games on hard courts, and 70.6% of her service games.
  • In her 42 matches so far this year, Tomljanovic has played an average of 21.9 games across all court types (21.9 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Tomljanovic has won 37.6% of her return games and 62.9% of her service games.
  • Tomljanovic has won 54.4% of her service games on hard courts, and 37.6% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
