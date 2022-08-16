How to watch Taylor Townsend vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at the Western & Southern Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati is the location where Ajla Tomljanovic and Taylor Townsend will come together for their August 16 matchup, which is airing on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Taylor Townsend vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at the Western & Southern Open

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 16

Tuesday, August 16 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Townsend vs. Tomljanovic Matchup Info

Taylor Townsend Ajla Tomljanovic 222 World Rank 63 3-2 2022 Match Record 23-19 6-5 2022 Set Record 49-43 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Last Tournament WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Round of 16 Last Result Round of 32

Taylor Townsend vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Recent Performance