How to watch Taylor Townsend vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at the Western & Southern Open
The Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati is the location where Ajla Tomljanovic and Taylor Townsend will come together for their August 16 matchup, which is airing on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Townsend vs. Tomljanovic Matchup Info
|Taylor Townsend
|Ajla Tomljanovic
222
World Rank
63
3-2
2022 Match Record
23-19
6-5
2022 Set Record
49-43
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Taylor Townsend vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Recent Performance
- Townsend is coming off a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 354-ranked Peyton Stearns in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- Tomljanovic defeated No. 57-ranked Nuria Parrizas Diaz 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 on Sunday to make the Round of 64.
- Townsend has played five matches this year across all court surfaces, and 20.2 games per match (20.2 in three-set matches).
- Townsend has won 69.2% of her service games this year, and 19.2% of her return games.
- Townsend has won 25% of her return games on hard courts, and 70.6% of her service games.
- In her 42 matches so far this year, Tomljanovic has played an average of 21.9 games across all court types (21.9 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Tomljanovic has won 37.6% of her return games and 62.9% of her service games.
- Tomljanovic has won 54.4% of her service games on hard courts, and 37.6% of her return games.
