Skip to main content

How to watch Tereza Martincova vs. Anett Kontaveit at the Western & Southern Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the match between Tereza Martincova and Anett Kontaveit on Tuesday, when they compete in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center.

How to watch Tereza Martincova vs. Anett Kontaveit at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, August 16
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Martincova vs. Kontaveit Matchup Info

Tereza MartincovaAnett Kontaveit

71

World Rank

2

15-18

2022 Match Record

23-12

31-40

2022 Set Record

46-29

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 32

Tereza Martincova vs. Anett Kontaveit Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64 on Monday, Martincova defeated No. 62-ranked Nuria Parrizas Diaz, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3.
  • Kontaveit is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, to No. 21-ranked Jil Teichmann, 4-6, 4-6.
  • Martincova has played 21.5 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches) in her 33 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Martincova has won 28.4% of her return games so far this year, and 65.0% of her service games.
  • Martincova has won 29.9% of her return games on hard courts, and 63.8% of her service games.
  • Kontaveit has played 35 matches this year (winning 53.9% of games across all court surfaces), and 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches).
  • Kontaveit has won 37.3% of her return games so far this year, and 70.2% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kontaveit has won 72.6% of her games on serve, and 38.2% on return.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 7, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Tommy Pham (22) celebrates with shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Pirates: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Brandon Rush10 minutes ago
BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Idaho Falls vs. Troy: Stream American Legion World Series Live

By Adam Childs17 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Tereza Martincova vs. Anett Kontaveit at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Anett Kontaveit vs. Tereza Martincova at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
PSG Lyon Women's Soccer
Soccer

How to Watch Women's French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
PSV Eindhoven Real Sociedad
Soccer

How to Watch Rangers FC vs. PSV Eindhoven: Stream UEFA Champions League Live, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle2 hours ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to Watch Western & Southern Open: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Bayern Munich Women
Soccer

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. FC Barcelona: Stream Amos Women's Soccer Live, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle2 hours ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to Watch Western and Southern Open Early Rounds: Stream Tennis Live, TV

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago