How to watch Tereza Martincova vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz at the Western & Southern Open
On Tuesday, August 16, turn on Tennis Channel to witness Tereza Martincova take on Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio.
How to watch Tereza Martincova vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Martincova vs. Parrizas Diaz Matchup Info
|Tereza Martincova
|Nuria Parrizas Diaz
71
World Rank
62
15-18
2022 Match Record
17-21
31-40
2022 Set Record
36-47
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 64
Tereza Martincova vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz Recent Performance
- Martincova beat No. 70-ranked Magda Linette 7-6, 6-3 on Sunday to reach the Round of 64.
- Parrizas Diaz remains in the tournament despite coming up short in the qualifying round, 6-4, 1-6, 1-6 versus Ajla Tomljanovic.
- In her 33 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Martincova has played an average of 21.5 games (21.5 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Martincova has won 65% of her games on serve, and 28.4% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Martincova has won 63.8% of her games on serve, and 29.9% on return.
- Through 38 matches this year, Parrizas Diaz has played 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches) and won 48.2% of them (across all court types).
- Parrizas Diaz has won 60.8% of her service games so far this year, and 33.7% of her return games.
- Parrizas Diaz has won 39% of her return games on hard courts, and 58.2% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
16
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)