How to watch Tereza Martincova vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz at the Western & Southern Open

On Tuesday, August 16, turn on Tennis Channel to witness Tereza Martincova take on Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Tuesday, August 16
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Martincova vs. Parrizas Diaz Matchup Info

Tereza MartincovaNuria Parrizas Diaz

71

World Rank

62

15-18

2022 Match Record

17-21

31-40

2022 Set Record

36-47

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 64

Tereza Martincova vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz Recent Performance

  • Martincova beat No. 70-ranked Magda Linette 7-6, 6-3 on Sunday to reach the Round of 64.
  • Parrizas Diaz remains in the tournament despite coming up short in the qualifying round, 6-4, 1-6, 1-6 versus Ajla Tomljanovic.
  • In her 33 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Martincova has played an average of 21.5 games (21.5 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Martincova has won 65% of her games on serve, and 28.4% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Martincova has won 63.8% of her games on serve, and 29.9% on return.
  • Through 38 matches this year, Parrizas Diaz has played 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches) and won 48.2% of them (across all court types).
  • Parrizas Diaz has won 60.8% of her service games so far this year, and 33.7% of her return games.
  • Parrizas Diaz has won 39% of her return games on hard courts, and 58.2% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
