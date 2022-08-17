How to watch Alex de Minaur vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Western & Southern Open
The Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati is the site where Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime will meet for their August 17 match, which is airing on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Alex de Minaur at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Auger-Aliassime vs. de Minaur Matchup Info
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|Alex de Minaur
9
World Rank
20
31-17
2022 Match Record
30-17
80-49
2022 Set Record
73-47
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Alex de Minaur Recent Performance
- In his last tournament, the National Bank Open, Auger-Aliassime was defeated in the quarterfinals by No. 7-ranked Casper Ruud, 1-6, 2-6.
- de Minaur beat No. 102-ranked Henri Laaksonen 6-2, 6-2 on Tuesday to reach the Round of 32.
- Auger-Aliassime has played 48 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 27.1 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Auger-Aliassime has won 82.5% of his service games and 23.9% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Auger-Aliassime has won 23.9% of his return games and 83.2% of his service games.
- In his 47 matches so far this year, de Minaur has played an average of 25.4 games across all court surfaces (22.9 in three-set matches).
- de Minaur has won 76.8% of his service games this year, and 31.1% of his return games.
- de Minaur has won 29.9% of his return games on hard courts, and 79.8% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)