How to watch Alex de Minaur vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Western & Southern Open

The Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati is the site where Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime will meet for their August 17 match, which is airing on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 17
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Auger-Aliassime vs. de Minaur Matchup Info

Felix Auger-AliassimeAlex de Minaur

9

World Rank

20

31-17

2022 Match Record

30-17

80-49

2022 Set Record

73-47

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Alex de Minaur Recent Performance

  • In his last tournament, the National Bank Open, Auger-Aliassime was defeated in the quarterfinals by No. 7-ranked Casper Ruud, 1-6, 2-6.
  • de Minaur beat No. 102-ranked Henri Laaksonen 6-2, 6-2 on Tuesday to reach the Round of 32.
  • Auger-Aliassime has played 48 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 27.1 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Auger-Aliassime has won 82.5% of his service games and 23.9% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Auger-Aliassime has won 23.9% of his return games and 83.2% of his service games.
  • In his 47 matches so far this year, de Minaur has played an average of 25.4 games across all court surfaces (22.9 in three-set matches).
  • de Minaur has won 76.8% of his service games this year, and 31.1% of his return games.
  • de Minaur has won 29.9% of his return games on hard courts, and 79.8% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
