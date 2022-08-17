How to watch Alison Riske vs. Marie Bouzkova at the Western & Southern Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, August 17 at Lindner Family Tennis Center, Alison Riske and Marie Bouzkova come together for a matchup in the Round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Alison Riske at the Western & Southern Open

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 17

Wednesday, August 17 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Bouzkova vs. Riske Matchup Info

Marie Bouzkova Alison Riske 46 World Rank 29 36-12 2022 Match Record 21-16 76-29 2022 Set Record 43-39 WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Last Tournament WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Round of 64 Last Result Round of 16

Marie Bouzkova vs. Alison Riske Recent Performance