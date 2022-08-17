Skip to main content

How to watch Alison Riske vs. Marie Bouzkova at the Western & Southern Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, August 17 at Lindner Family Tennis Center, Alison Riske and Marie Bouzkova come together for a matchup in the Round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 17
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Bouzkova vs. Riske Matchup Info

Marie BouzkovaAlison Riske

46

World Rank

29

36-12

2022 Match Record

21-16

76-29

2022 Set Record

43-39

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 16

Marie Bouzkova vs. Alison Riske Recent Performance

  • Bouzkova beat No. 12-ranked Cori Gauff 7-5, 1-0 on Tuesday to make the Round of 32.
  • Riske defeated No. 48-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1, 7-6 on Monday to make the Round of 32.
  • Bouzkova has played 48 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 20.9 games per match (20.9 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bouzkova has won 72.4% of her games on serve, and 41.8% on return.
  • On hard courts, Bouzkova has won 72.8% of her service games and 44.6% of her return games.
  • Riske has played 37 matches this year (winning 51.3% of games across all court types), and 20.5 games per match (20.5 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Riske has won 33.6% of her return games and 68.8% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Riske has won 66.5% of her games on serve, and 35.2% on return.

