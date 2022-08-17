How to watch Alison Riske vs. Marie Bouzkova at the Western & Southern Open
On Wednesday, August 17 at Lindner Family Tennis Center, Alison Riske and Marie Bouzkova come together for a matchup in the Round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Alison Riske at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Bouzkova vs. Riske Matchup Info
|Marie Bouzkova
|Alison Riske
46
World Rank
29
36-12
2022 Match Record
21-16
76-29
2022 Set Record
43-39
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 16
Marie Bouzkova vs. Alison Riske Recent Performance
- Bouzkova beat No. 12-ranked Cori Gauff 7-5, 1-0 on Tuesday to make the Round of 32.
- Riske defeated No. 48-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1, 7-6 on Monday to make the Round of 32.
- Bouzkova has played 48 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 20.9 games per match (20.9 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bouzkova has won 72.4% of her games on serve, and 41.8% on return.
- On hard courts, Bouzkova has won 72.8% of her service games and 44.6% of her return games.
- Riske has played 37 matches this year (winning 51.3% of games across all court types), and 20.5 games per match (20.5 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Riske has won 33.6% of her return games and 68.8% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Riske has won 66.5% of her games on serve, and 35.2% on return.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)