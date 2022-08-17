Skip to main content

How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Fabio Fognini at the Western & Southern Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open includes Andrey Rublev and Fabio Fognini going head to head on August 17 at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Check it out on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 17
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Fognini vs. Rublev Matchup Info

Fabio FogniniAndrey Rublev

61

World Rank

8

17-18

2022 Match Record

35-13

39-41

2022 Set Record

79-42

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 32

Fabio Fognini vs. Andrey Rublev Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Fognini beat No. 40-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas, 6-2, 6-3.
  • Rublev is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open, at the hands of No. 39-ranked Daniel Evans, 4-6, 4-6.
  • Fognini has played 35 matches this year across all court types, and 23.6 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Fognini has won 73% of his games on serve, and 23.8% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Fognini has won 75.9% of his games on serve, and 18.4% on return.
  • Rublev has played 48 matches so far this year (winning 54.3% of games across all court surfaces), and 25 games per match (23 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Rublev has won 26.6% of his return games and 82.9% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Rublev has won 84.6% of his service games and 27.6% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
