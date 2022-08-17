How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Fabio Fognini at the Western & Southern Open
The Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open includes Andrey Rublev and Fabio Fognini going head to head on August 17 at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Check it out on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Fognini vs. Rublev Matchup Info
|Fabio Fognini
|Andrey Rublev
61
World Rank
8
17-18
2022 Match Record
35-13
39-41
2022 Set Record
79-42
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Fabio Fognini vs. Andrey Rublev Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Fognini beat No. 40-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas, 6-2, 6-3.
- Rublev is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open, at the hands of No. 39-ranked Daniel Evans, 4-6, 4-6.
- Fognini has played 35 matches this year across all court types, and 23.6 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Fognini has won 73% of his games on serve, and 23.8% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Fognini has won 75.9% of his games on serve, and 18.4% on return.
- Rublev has played 48 matches so far this year (winning 54.3% of games across all court surfaces), and 25 games per match (23 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Rublev has won 26.6% of his return games and 82.9% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Rublev has won 84.6% of his service games and 27.6% of his return games.
