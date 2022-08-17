Skip to main content

How to watch Anna Kalinskaya vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the Western & Southern Open

The Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati is the site where Anna Kalinskaya and Aryna Sabalenka will meet for their August 17 matchup, which can be watched on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Anna Kalinskaya at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 17
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Sabalenka vs. Kalinskaya Matchup Info

Aryna SabalenkaAnna Kalinskaya

7

World Rank

69

21-16

2022 Match Record

21-15

51-41

2022 Set Record

45-28

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Anna Kalinskaya Recent Performance

  • Sabalenka lost her last match, 5-7, 6-4, 6-7 against Cori Gauff in the Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 11, 2022.
  • Kalinskaya beat No. 26-ranked Martina Trevisan 7-6, 7-5 on Tuesday to advance to the Round of 32.
  • In her 37 matches so far this year across all court types, Sabalenka has played an average of 22.9 games (22.9 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Sabalenka has won 67.2% of her games on serve, and 37.0% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Sabalenka has won 63.0% of her games on serve, and 38.5% on return.
  • Kalinskaya has played 36 matches this year, and 20.9 games per match across all court surfaces (20.9 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Kalinskaya has won 32.7% of her return games and 68.0% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Kalinskaya has won 36.2% of her return games and 69.7% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
