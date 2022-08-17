How to watch Anna Kalinskaya vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the Western & Southern Open
The Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati is the site where Anna Kalinskaya and Aryna Sabalenka will meet for their August 17 matchup, which can be watched on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Sabalenka vs. Kalinskaya Matchup Info
|Aryna Sabalenka
|Anna Kalinskaya
7
World Rank
69
21-16
2022 Match Record
21-15
51-41
2022 Set Record
45-28
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Anna Kalinskaya Recent Performance
- Sabalenka lost her last match, 5-7, 6-4, 6-7 against Cori Gauff in the Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 11, 2022.
- Kalinskaya beat No. 26-ranked Martina Trevisan 7-6, 7-5 on Tuesday to advance to the Round of 32.
- In her 37 matches so far this year across all court types, Sabalenka has played an average of 22.9 games (22.9 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Sabalenka has won 67.2% of her games on serve, and 37.0% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Sabalenka has won 63.0% of her games on serve, and 38.5% on return.
- Kalinskaya has played 36 matches this year, and 20.9 games per match across all court surfaces (20.9 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Kalinskaya has won 32.7% of her return games and 68.0% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Kalinskaya has won 36.2% of her return games and 69.7% of her service games.
