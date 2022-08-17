How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Anna Kalinskaya at the Western & Southern Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Aryna Sabalenka compete against Anna Kalinskaya in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Sabalenka vs. Kalinskaya Matchup Info
|Aryna Sabalenka
|Anna Kalinskaya
7
World Rank
69
21-16
2022 Match Record
21-15
51-41
2022 Set Record
45-28
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Anna Kalinskaya Recent Performance
- Sabalenka is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, to No. 11-ranked Cori Gauff, 5-7, 6-4, 6-7.
- In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Kalinskaya defeated No. 26-ranked Martina Trevisan, 7-6, 7-5.
- Through 37 matches so far this year (across all court types), Sabalenka has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) and won 52.2% of them.
- So far this year, Sabalenka has won 67.2% of her service games and 37.0% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Sabalenka has won 63.0% of her service games and 38.5% of her return games.
- Through 36 matches this year, Kalinskaya has played 20.9 games per match (20.9 in three-set matches) and won 52.5% of them (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kalinskaya has won 68.0% of her games on serve, and 32.7% on return.
- On hard courts, Kalinskaya has won 69.7% of her service games and 36.2% of her return games.
