How to watch Ben Shelton vs. Casper Ruud at the Western & Southern Open
To watch Wednesday's head-to-head matchup between No. 229 Ben Shelton and No. 5 Casper Ruud in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, check out Tennis Channel.
How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Ben Shelton at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Ruud vs. Shelton Matchup Info
|Casper Ruud
|Ben Shelton
5
World Rank
229
35-12
2022 Match Record
1-1
82-39
2022 Set Record
3-2
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Casper Ruud vs. Ben Shelton Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Ruud came up short 7-5, 3-6, 2-6 versus Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals of the National Bank Open.
- Shelton is coming off a 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 victory over No. 56-ranked Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.
- Ruud has played 25.6 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches) in his 47 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- Ruud has won 84.2% of his service games so far this year, and 26.1% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Ruud has won 84.7% of his service games and 28.3% of his return games.
- Through two matches this year, Shelton has played 28.0 games per match (28.0 in three-set matches) and won 55.4% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Shelton has won 89.7% of his service games and 18.5% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Shelton has won 89.7% of his service games and 18.5% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)