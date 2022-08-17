Skip to main content

How to watch Ben Shelton vs. Casper Ruud at the Western & Southern Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

To watch Wednesday's head-to-head matchup between No. 229 Ben Shelton and No. 5 Casper Ruud in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, check out Tennis Channel.

How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Ben Shelton at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 17
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Ruud vs. Shelton Matchup Info

Casper RuudBen Shelton

5

World Rank

229

35-12

2022 Match Record

1-1

82-39

2022 Set Record

3-2

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Semifinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Casper Ruud vs. Ben Shelton Recent Performance

  • In his most recent match, Ruud came up short 7-5, 3-6, 2-6 versus Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals of the National Bank Open.
  • Shelton is coming off a 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 victory over No. 56-ranked Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.
  • Ruud has played 25.6 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches) in his 47 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Ruud has won 84.2% of his service games so far this year, and 26.1% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Ruud has won 84.7% of his service games and 28.3% of his return games.
  • Through two matches this year, Shelton has played 28.0 games per match (28.0 in three-set matches) and won 55.4% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Thus far this year, Shelton has won 89.7% of his service games and 18.5% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Shelton has won 89.7% of his service games and 18.5% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
