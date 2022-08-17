How to watch Borna Coric vs. Rafael Nadal at the Western & Southern Open
Tennis Channel will be showing the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, which includes Borna Coric matching up with Rafael Nadal on August 17.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Coric vs. Nadal Matchup Info
|Borna Coric
|Rafael Nadal
152
World Rank
3
4-8
2022 Match Record
36-4
14-17
2022 Set Record
88-23
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 64
Last Result
Semifinal
Borna Coric vs. Rafael Nadal Recent Performance
- Coric defeated No. 33-ranked Lorenzo Musetti 7-6, 6-3 on Tuesday to reach the Round of 32.
- In his last match, slated for July 8, 2022, Nadal was eliminated via walkover against Nick Kyrgios at the Wimbledon.
- Coric has played 12 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 25.3 games per match (24.5 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Coric has won 74.7% of his service games and 17.6% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Coric has won 20% of his return games and 68.8% of his service games.
- Through 40 matches this year, Nadal has played 27 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches) and won 59.1% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Nadal has won 83.2% of his service games this year, and 34.8% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Nadal has won 31.9% of his return games and 85.9% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
