How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Ben Shelton at the Western & Southern Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel on August 17 to watch the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, which includes a matchup between Casper Ruud and Ben Shelton.
How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Ben Shelton at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Ruud vs. Shelton Matchup Info
|Casper Ruud
|Ben Shelton
5
World Rank
229
35-12
2022 Match Record
1-1
82-39
2022 Set Record
3-2
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Casper Ruud vs. Ben Shelton Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Ruud lost 7-5, 3-6, 2-6 versus Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals of the National Bank Open.
- Shelton is coming off a 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 win over No. 56-ranked Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.
- Ruud has played 47 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 25.6 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches).
- Ruud has won 26.1% of his return games so far this year, and 84.2% of his service games.
- Ruud has won 28.3% of his return games on hard courts, and 84.7% of his service games.
- Shelton has played 28.0 games per match (28.0 in three-set matches) in his two matches so far this year across all court types.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Shelton has won 89.7% of his games on serve, and 18.5% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Shelton has won 89.7% of his games on serve, and 18.5% on return.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)