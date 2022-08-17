Skip to main content

How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Ben Shelton at the Western & Southern Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to Tennis Channel on August 17 to watch the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, which includes a matchup between Casper Ruud and Ben Shelton.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 17
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Ruud vs. Shelton Matchup Info

Casper RuudBen Shelton

5

World Rank

229

35-12

2022 Match Record

1-1

82-39

2022 Set Record

3-2

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Semifinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Casper Ruud vs. Ben Shelton Recent Performance

  • In his most recent match, Ruud lost 7-5, 3-6, 2-6 versus Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals of the National Bank Open.
  • Shelton is coming off a 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 win over No. 56-ranked Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.
  • Ruud has played 47 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 25.6 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches).
  • Ruud has won 26.1% of his return games so far this year, and 84.2% of his service games.
  • Ruud has won 28.3% of his return games on hard courts, and 84.7% of his service games.
  • Shelton has played 28.0 games per match (28.0 in three-set matches) in his two matches so far this year across all court types.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Shelton has won 89.7% of his games on serve, and 18.5% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Shelton has won 89.7% of his games on serve, and 18.5% on return.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
