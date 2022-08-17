How to watch Denis Shapovalov vs. Tommy Paul at the Western & Southern Open
Fire up Tennis Channel on Wednesday to see the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, which features Tommy Paul matching up with Denis Shapovalov.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Paul vs. Shapovalov Matchup Info
|Tommy Paul
|Denis Shapovalov
31
World Rank
21
27-20
2022 Match Record
15-16
62-52
2022 Set Record
44-45
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 64
Tommy Paul vs. Denis Shapovalov Recent Performance
- Paul is coming off a 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 43-ranked Jenson Brooksby in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.
- Shapovalov defeated Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 6-3 on Monday in the Round of 64.
- Paul has played 24.9 games per match (23.9 in three-set matches) in his 47 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Paul has won 25.1% of his return games and 78% of his service games.
- Paul has won 26.5% of his return games on hard courts, and 79.5% of his service games.
- Shapovalov has played 29.7 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches) in his 31 matches so far this year across all court types.
- Shapovalov has won 17.9% of his return games this year, and 81.9% of his service games.
- Shapovalov has won 83.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 20.2% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
