How to watch Denis Shapovalov vs. Tommy Paul at the Western & Southern Open

Fire up Tennis Channel on Wednesday to see the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, which features Tommy Paul matching up with Denis Shapovalov.

How to watch Tommy Paul vs. Denis Shapovalov at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 17
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard
  • Court Surface: Hard

Paul vs. Shapovalov Matchup Info

Tommy PaulDenis Shapovalov

31

World Rank

21

27-20

2022 Match Record

15-16

62-52

2022 Set Record

44-45

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 64

Tommy Paul vs. Denis Shapovalov Recent Performance

  • Paul is coming off a 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 43-ranked Jenson Brooksby in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.
  • Shapovalov defeated Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 6-3 on Monday in the Round of 64.
  • Paul has played 24.9 games per match (23.9 in three-set matches) in his 47 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Paul has won 25.1% of his return games and 78% of his service games.
  • Paul has won 26.5% of his return games on hard courts, and 79.5% of his service games.
  • Shapovalov has played 29.7 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches) in his 31 matches so far this year across all court types.
  • Shapovalov has won 17.9% of his return games this year, and 81.9% of his service games.
  • Shapovalov has won 83.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 20.2% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
