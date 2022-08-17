How to watch Fabio Fognini vs. Andrey Rublev at the Western & Southern Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel on August 17 to see the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, which includes a matchup between Fabio Fognini and Andrey Rublev.
How to watch Fabio Fognini vs. Andrey Rublev at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Fognini vs. Rublev Matchup Info
|Fabio Fognini
|Andrey Rublev
61
World Rank
8
17-18
2022 Match Record
35-13
39-41
2022 Set Record
79-42
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Fabio Fognini vs. Andrey Rublev Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Fognini won 6-2, 6-3 against Albert Ramos-Vinolas on Tuesday.
- Rublev last played on August 10, 2022, a 4-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 39-ranked Daniel Evans in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.
- Fognini has played 23.6 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches) in his 35 matches this year (across all court types).
- Fognini has won 73.0% of his service games this year, and 23.8% of his return games.
- Fognini has won 18.4% of his return games on hard courts, and 75.9% of his service games.
- In his 48 matches so far this year, Rublev has played an average of 25.0 games across all court surfaces (23.0 in three-set matches).
- Rublev has won 82.9% of his service games this year, and 26.6% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Rublev has won 27.6% of his return games and 84.6% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)