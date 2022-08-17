Skip to main content

How to watch Fabio Fognini vs. Andrey Rublev at the Western & Southern Open

Tune in to Tennis Channel on August 17 to see the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, which includes a matchup between Fabio Fognini and Andrey Rublev.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 17
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Fognini vs. Rublev Matchup Info

Fabio FogniniAndrey Rublev

61

World Rank

8

17-18

2022 Match Record

35-13

39-41

2022 Set Record

79-42

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 32

Fabio Fognini vs. Andrey Rublev Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64, Fognini won 6-2, 6-3 against Albert Ramos-Vinolas on Tuesday.
  • Rublev last played on August 10, 2022, a 4-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 39-ranked Daniel Evans in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.
  • Fognini has played 23.6 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches) in his 35 matches this year (across all court types).
  • Fognini has won 73.0% of his service games this year, and 23.8% of his return games.
  • Fognini has won 18.4% of his return games on hard courts, and 75.9% of his service games.
  • In his 48 matches so far this year, Rublev has played an average of 25.0 games across all court surfaces (23.0 in three-set matches).
  • Rublev has won 82.9% of his service games this year, and 26.6% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Rublev has won 27.6% of his return games and 84.6% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
