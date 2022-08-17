How to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Alex de Minaur at the Western & Southern Open
Tennis Channel will be showing the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, which features Felix Auger-Aliassime squaring off against Alex de Minaur on August 17.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Auger-Aliassime vs. de Minaur Matchup Info
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|Alex de Minaur
9
World Rank
20
31-17
2022 Match Record
30-17
80-49
2022 Set Record
73-47
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Alex de Minaur Recent Performance
- Auger-Aliassime lost his most recent match, 1-6, 2-6 versus Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open on August 12, 2022.
- In the Round of 64, de Minaur was victorious 6-2, 6-2 against Henri Laaksonen on Tuesday.
- Through 48 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Auger-Aliassime has played 27.1 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) and won 53.3% of them.
- So far this year, Auger-Aliassime has won 23.9% of his return games and 82.5% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Auger-Aliassime has won 23.9% of his return games and 83.2% of his service games.
- In his 47 matches this year, de Minaur has played an average of 25.4 games across all court types (22.9 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, de Minaur has won 31.1% of his return games and 76.8% of his service games.
- de Minaur has won 79.8% of his service games on hard courts, and 29.9% of his return games.
