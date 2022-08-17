Skip to main content

How to watch Filip Krajinovic vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Filip Krajinovic are slated to compete on Wednesday, August 17 in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, and you can tune in to watch it on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Filip Krajinovic at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 17
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Tsitsipas vs. Krajinovic Matchup Info

Stefanos TsitsipasFilip Krajinovic

41-14

2022 Match Record

16-14

99-52

2022 Set Record

37-39

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 64

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Filip Krajinovic Recent Performance

  • Tsitsipas is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open, at the hands of No. 82-ranked Jack Draper, 5-7, 6-7.
  • Krajinovic beat Daniel Evans 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday in the Round of 64.
  • Through 55 matches so far this year (across all court types), Tsitsipas has played 27.4 games per match (23.8 in three-set matches) and won 54.7% of them.
  • Tsitsipas has won 24.7% of his return games so far this year, and 84.4% of his service games.
  • Tsitsipas has won 22.0% of his return games on hard courts, and 85.7% of his service games.
  • Krajinovic has played 25.7 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches) in his 30 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • So far this year, Krajinovic has won 23.1% of his return games and 76.2% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Krajinovic has won 72.4% of his service games and 24.2% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

How to watch Filip Krajinovic vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Western & Southern Open

