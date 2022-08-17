How to watch Filip Krajinovic vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Western & Southern Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Filip Krajinovic are slated to compete on Wednesday, August 17 in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, and you can tune in to watch it on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Filip Krajinovic at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Tsitsipas vs. Krajinovic Matchup Info
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|Filip Krajinovic
41-14
2022 Match Record
16-14
99-52
2022 Set Record
37-39
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Filip Krajinovic Recent Performance
- Tsitsipas is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open, at the hands of No. 82-ranked Jack Draper, 5-7, 6-7.
- Krajinovic beat Daniel Evans 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday in the Round of 64.
- Through 55 matches so far this year (across all court types), Tsitsipas has played 27.4 games per match (23.8 in three-set matches) and won 54.7% of them.
- Tsitsipas has won 24.7% of his return games so far this year, and 84.4% of his service games.
- Tsitsipas has won 22.0% of his return games on hard courts, and 85.7% of his service games.
- Krajinovic has played 25.7 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches) in his 30 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Krajinovic has won 23.1% of his return games and 76.2% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Krajinovic has won 72.4% of his service games and 24.2% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)