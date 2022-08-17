Skip to main content

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Miomir Kecmanovic at the Western & Southern Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

To watch Wednesday's match between No. 12 Jannik Sinner and No. 36 Miomir Kecmanovic in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, turn on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Jannik Sinner at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 17
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kecmanovic vs. Sinner Matchup Info

Miomir KecmanovicJannik Sinner

36

World Rank

12

31-17

2022 Match Record

32-11

76-46

2022 Set Record

79-34

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 16

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Jannik Sinner Recent Performance

  • Kecmanovic beat No. 14-ranked Pablo Carreno Busta 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 on Tuesday to advance to the Round of 32.
  • In the Round of 64, Sinner was victorious 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 against Thanasi Kokkinakis on Tuesday.
  • Through 48 matches so far this year (across all court types), Kecmanovic has played 25.0 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches) and won 53.7% of them.
  • Kecmanovic has won 79.8% of his service games this year, and 27.9% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Kecmanovic has won 85.2% of his service games and 22.6% of his return games.
  • In his 43 matches so far this year, Sinner has played an average of 26.2 games across all court surfaces (23.1 in three-set matches).
  • Sinner has won 27.1% of his return games this year, and 83.3% of his service games.
  • Sinner has won 24.0% of his return games on hard courts, and 83.5% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Borna Coric vs. Rafael Nadal at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Anna Kalinskaya at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Ben Shelton at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Miomir Kecmanovic at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Jannik Sinner at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Alison Riske at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs. Borna Coric at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Nick Kyrgios at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Denis Shapovalov vs. Tommy Paul at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago