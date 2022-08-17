How to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Miomir Kecmanovic at the Western & Southern Open
To watch Wednesday's match between No. 12 Jannik Sinner and No. 36 Miomir Kecmanovic in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, turn on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Kecmanovic vs. Sinner Matchup Info
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|Jannik Sinner
36
World Rank
12
31-17
2022 Match Record
32-11
76-46
2022 Set Record
79-34
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 16
Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Jannik Sinner Recent Performance
- Kecmanovic beat No. 14-ranked Pablo Carreno Busta 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 on Tuesday to advance to the Round of 32.
- In the Round of 64, Sinner was victorious 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 against Thanasi Kokkinakis on Tuesday.
- Through 48 matches so far this year (across all court types), Kecmanovic has played 25.0 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches) and won 53.7% of them.
- Kecmanovic has won 79.8% of his service games this year, and 27.9% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Kecmanovic has won 85.2% of his service games and 22.6% of his return games.
- In his 43 matches so far this year, Sinner has played an average of 26.2 games across all court surfaces (23.1 in three-set matches).
- Sinner has won 27.1% of his return games this year, and 83.3% of his service games.
- Sinner has won 24.0% of his return games on hard courts, and 83.5% of his service games.
