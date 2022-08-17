Skip to main content

How to watch Jelena Ostapenko vs. Madison Keys at the Western & Southern Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati is the destination where Jelena Ostapenko and Madison Keys will come together for their August 17 match, which can be watched on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 17
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Keys vs. Ostapenko Matchup Info

Madison KeysJelena Ostapenko

24

World Rank

15

20-13

2022 Match Record

24-13

46-30

2022 Set Record

52-35

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 32

Madison Keys vs. Jelena Ostapenko Recent Performance

  • Keys is coming off a 7-5, 6-3 win over No. 38-ranked Yulia Putintseva in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.
  • Ostapenko beat No. 16-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the Round of 32.
  • Through 33 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Keys has played 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches) and won 53.5% of them.
  • Keys has won 75.1% of her service games this year, and 31.8% of her return games.
  • Keys has won 32.1% of her return games on hard courts, and 77.1% of her service games.
  • Through 37 matches this year, Ostapenko has played 22.4 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches) and won 55.4% of them (across all court types).
  • Thus far this year, Ostapenko has won 40.7% of her return games and 69.8% of her service games.
  • Ostapenko has won 69.5% of her service games on hard courts, and 42.2% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
