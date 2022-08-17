How to watch Jelena Ostapenko vs. Madison Keys at the Western & Southern Open
The Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati is the destination where Jelena Ostapenko and Madison Keys will come together for their August 17 match, which can be watched on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Madison Keys vs. Jelena Ostapenko at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Keys vs. Ostapenko Matchup Info
|Madison Keys
|Jelena Ostapenko
24
World Rank
15
20-13
2022 Match Record
24-13
46-30
2022 Set Record
52-35
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Madison Keys vs. Jelena Ostapenko Recent Performance
- Keys is coming off a 7-5, 6-3 win over No. 38-ranked Yulia Putintseva in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.
- Ostapenko beat No. 16-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the Round of 32.
- Through 33 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Keys has played 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches) and won 53.5% of them.
- Keys has won 75.1% of her service games this year, and 31.8% of her return games.
- Keys has won 32.1% of her return games on hard courts, and 77.1% of her service games.
- Through 37 matches this year, Ostapenko has played 22.4 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches) and won 55.4% of them (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Ostapenko has won 40.7% of her return games and 69.8% of her service games.
- Ostapenko has won 69.5% of her service games on hard courts, and 42.2% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)