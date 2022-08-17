Skip to main content

How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Marta Kostyuk at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Watch Jessica Pegula and Marta Kostyuk go toe to toe in Wednesday's Round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 17
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Pegula vs. Kostyuk Matchup Info

Jessica PegulaMarta Kostyuk

8

World Rank

74

29-14

2022 Match Record

19-13

56-35

2022 Set Record

41-34

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Semifinal

Last Result

Round of 64

Jessica Pegula vs. Marta Kostyuk Recent Performance

  • Pegula is coming off a loss in the semifinals at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, at the hands of No. 15-ranked Simona Halep, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6.
  • In the Round of 64, Kostyuk was victorious 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 versus Camila Giorgi on Tuesday.
  • Pegula has played 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches) in her 43 matches this year (across all court types).
  • Pegula has won 70.9% of her service games this year, and 38.3% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Pegula has won 34.7% of her return games and 72.6% of her service games.
  • Through 32 matches this year, Kostyuk has played 22.4 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches) and won 52.5% of them (across all court types).
  • Kostyuk has won 34.3% of her return games so far this year, and 61.4% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Kostyuk has won 59.3% of her service games and 37.0% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

