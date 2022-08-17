How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Marta Kostyuk at the Western & Southern Open
Watch Jessica Pegula and Marta Kostyuk go toe to toe in Wednesday's Round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Pegula vs. Kostyuk Matchup Info
|Jessica Pegula
|Marta Kostyuk
8
World Rank
74
29-14
2022 Match Record
19-13
56-35
2022 Set Record
41-34
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 64
Jessica Pegula vs. Marta Kostyuk Recent Performance
- Pegula is coming off a loss in the semifinals at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, at the hands of No. 15-ranked Simona Halep, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6.
- In the Round of 64, Kostyuk was victorious 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 versus Camila Giorgi on Tuesday.
- Pegula has played 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches) in her 43 matches this year (across all court types).
- Pegula has won 70.9% of her service games this year, and 38.3% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Pegula has won 34.7% of her return games and 72.6% of her service games.
- Through 32 matches this year, Kostyuk has played 22.4 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches) and won 52.5% of them (across all court types).
- Kostyuk has won 34.3% of her return games so far this year, and 61.4% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Kostyuk has won 59.3% of her service games and 37.0% of her return games.
