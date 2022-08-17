How to watch Karolina Pliskova vs. Elise Mertens at the Western & Southern Open
To watch Wednesday's matchup between No. 33 Elise Mertens and No. 17 Karolina Pliskova in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, check out Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Pliskova vs. Mertens Matchup Info
|Karolina Pliskova
|Elise Mertens
17
World Rank
33
14-13
2022 Match Record
19-17
33-35
2022 Set Record
39-37
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Karolina Pliskova vs. Elise Mertens Recent Performance
- Pliskova beat Venus Williams 7-5, 6-1 on Tuesday in the Round of 64.
- In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Mertens defeated No. 53-ranked Anhelina Kalinina, 6-1, 6-1.
- Pliskova has played 27 matches this year (across all court types), and 24.4 games per match (24.4 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Pliskova has won 67.9% of her games on serve, and 32.5% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Pliskova has won 68.1% of her games on serve, and 35.5% on return.
- Mertens has played 36 matches so far this year, and 21.6 games per match across all court surfaces (21.6 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Mertens has won 63.8% of her games on serve, and 38.3% on return.
- On hard courts, Mertens has won 37.4% of her return games and 65.4% of her service games.
