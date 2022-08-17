Skip to main content

How to watch Karolina Pliskova vs. Elise Mertens at the Western & Southern Open

To watch Wednesday's matchup between No. 33 Elise Mertens and No. 17 Karolina Pliskova in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, check out Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 17
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Pliskova vs. Mertens Matchup Info

Karolina PliskovaElise Mertens

17

World Rank

33

14-13

2022 Match Record

19-17

33-35

2022 Set Record

39-37

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Semifinal

Last Result

Round of 32

Karolina Pliskova vs. Elise Mertens Recent Performance

  • Pliskova beat Venus Williams 7-5, 6-1 on Tuesday in the Round of 64.
  • In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Mertens defeated No. 53-ranked Anhelina Kalinina, 6-1, 6-1.
  • Pliskova has played 27 matches this year (across all court types), and 24.4 games per match (24.4 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Pliskova has won 67.9% of her games on serve, and 32.5% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Pliskova has won 68.1% of her games on serve, and 35.5% on return.
  • Mertens has played 36 matches so far this year, and 21.6 games per match across all court surfaces (21.6 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Mertens has won 63.8% of her games on serve, and 38.3% on return.
  • On hard courts, Mertens has won 37.4% of her return games and 65.4% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
