How to watch Madison Keys vs. Jelena Ostapenko at the Western & Southern Open
Madison Keys and Jelena Ostapenko are on track to square off in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 17, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Keys vs. Ostapenko Matchup Info
|Madison Keys
|Jelena Ostapenko
24
World Rank
15
20-13
2022 Match Record
24-13
46-30
2022 Set Record
52-35
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Madison Keys vs. Jelena Ostapenko Recent Performance
- Keys defeated No. 38-ranked Yulia Putintseva 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday to advance to the Round of 32.
- Ostapenko beat Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday in the Round of 64.
- Keys has played 33 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Keys has won 75.1% of her service games and 31.8% of her return games.
- Keys has won 77.1% of her service games on hard courts, and 32.1% of her return games.
- In her 37 matches this year, Ostapenko has played an average of 22.4 games across all court types (22.4 in three-set matches).
- Ostapenko has won 40.7% of her return games this year, and 69.8% of her service games.
- Ostapenko has won 42.2% of her return games on hard courts, and 69.5% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
PM/EST
