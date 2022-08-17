Skip to main content

How to watch Madison Keys vs. Jelena Ostapenko at the Western & Southern Open

Madison Keys and Jelena Ostapenko are on track to square off in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 17, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 17
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Keys vs. Ostapenko Matchup Info

Madison KeysJelena Ostapenko

24

World Rank

15

20-13

2022 Match Record

24-13

46-30

2022 Set Record

52-35

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 32

Madison Keys vs. Jelena Ostapenko Recent Performance

  • Keys defeated No. 38-ranked Yulia Putintseva 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday to advance to the Round of 32.
  • Ostapenko beat Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday in the Round of 64.
  • Keys has played 33 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Keys has won 75.1% of her service games and 31.8% of her return games.
  • Keys has won 77.1% of her service games on hard courts, and 32.1% of her return games.
  • In her 37 matches this year, Ostapenko has played an average of 22.4 games across all court types (22.4 in three-set matches).
  • Ostapenko has won 40.7% of her return games this year, and 69.8% of her service games.
  • Ostapenko has won 42.2% of her return games on hard courts, and 69.5% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
