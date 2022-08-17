How to watch Madison Keys vs. Jelena Ostapenko at the Western & Southern Open

Madison Keys and Jelena Ostapenko are on track to square off in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 17, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 17

Wednesday, August 17 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Keys vs. Ostapenko Matchup Info

Madison Keys Jelena Ostapenko 24 World Rank 15 20-13 2022 Match Record 24-13 46-30 2022 Set Record 52-35 WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Last Tournament WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Round of 64 Last Result Round of 32

Madison Keys vs. Jelena Ostapenko Recent Performance