How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Alison Riske at the Western & Southern Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday's Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open slots Marie Bouzkova versus Alison Riske at Lindner Family Tennis Center. The matchup can be watched on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Alison Riske at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 17
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Bouzkova vs. Riske Matchup Info

Marie BouzkovaAlison Riske

46

World Rank

29

36-12

2022 Match Record

21-16

76-29

2022 Set Record

43-39

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 16

Marie Bouzkova vs. Alison Riske Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Bouzkova beat No. 12-ranked Cori Gauff, 7-5, 1-0.
  • Riske defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1, 7-6 on Monday in the Round of 64.
  • Bouzkova has played 48 matches so far this year across all court types, and 20.9 games per match (20.9 in three-set matches).
  • Bouzkova has won 41.8% of her return games so far this year, and 72.4% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Bouzkova has won 72.8% of her service games and 44.6% of her return games.
  • Riske has played 20.5 games per match (20.5 in three-set matches) in her 37 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • So far this year, Riske has won 33.6% of her return games and 68.8% of her service games.
  • Riske has won 66.5% of her service games on hard courts, and 35.2% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
