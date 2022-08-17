How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Alison Riske at the Western & Southern Open
Wednesday's Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open slots Marie Bouzkova versus Alison Riske at Lindner Family Tennis Center. The matchup can be watched on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Bouzkova vs. Riske Matchup Info
|Marie Bouzkova
|Alison Riske
46
World Rank
29
36-12
2022 Match Record
21-16
76-29
2022 Set Record
43-39
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 16
Marie Bouzkova vs. Alison Riske Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Bouzkova beat No. 12-ranked Cori Gauff, 7-5, 1-0.
- Riske defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1, 7-6 on Monday in the Round of 64.
- Bouzkova has played 48 matches so far this year across all court types, and 20.9 games per match (20.9 in three-set matches).
- Bouzkova has won 41.8% of her return games so far this year, and 72.4% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Bouzkova has won 72.8% of her service games and 44.6% of her return games.
- Riske has played 20.5 games per match (20.5 in three-set matches) in her 37 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Riske has won 33.6% of her return games and 68.8% of her service games.
- Riske has won 66.5% of her service games on hard courts, and 35.2% of her return games.
