How to watch Marta Kostyuk vs. Jessica Pegula at the Western & Southern Open
Wednesday's Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open pits Jessica Pegula against Marta Kostyuk at Lindner Family Tennis Center. The matchup airs on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Pegula vs. Kostyuk Matchup Info
|Jessica Pegula
|Marta Kostyuk
8
World Rank
74
29-14
2022 Match Record
19-13
56-35
2022 Set Record
41-34
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 64
Jessica Pegula vs. Marta Kostyuk Recent Performance
- Pegula last played on August 13, 2022, a 6-2, 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 15-ranked Simona Halep in the semifinals of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
- In the Round of 64, Kostyuk was victorious 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 against Camila Giorgi on Tuesday.
- Pegula has played 43 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches).
- Pegula has won 38.3% of her return games this year, and 70.9% of her service games.
- Pegula has won 72.6% of her service games on hard courts, and 34.7% of her return games.
- Kostyuk has played 22.4 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches) in her 32 matches so far this year across all court types.
- Kostyuk has won 34.3% of her return games so far this year, and 61.4% of her service games.
- Kostyuk has won 37.0% of her return games on hard courts, and 59.3% of her service games.
