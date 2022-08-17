Skip to main content

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Taylor Fritz at the Western & Southern Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday's Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open slots Taylor Fritz versus Nick Kyrgios at Lindner Family Tennis Center. The matchup airs on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Nick Kyrgios at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 17
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Fritz vs. Kyrgios Matchup Info

Taylor FritzNick Kyrgios

13

World Rank

28

29-12

2022 Match Record

33-9

78-38

2022 Set Record

69-29

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Taylor Fritz vs. Nick Kyrgios Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Fritz beat No. 35-ranked Sebastian Baez, 6-1, 6-1.
  • Kyrgios defeated No. 37-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5, 6-4 on Tuesday to make the Round of 32.
  • In his 41 matches this year across all court types, Fritz has played an average of 28.6 games (25.4 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Fritz has won 81.6% of his service games and 28.2% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Fritz has won 83.3% of his service games and 28.0% of his return games.
  • Kyrgios has played 42 matches this year, and 24.2 games per match across all court types (21.2 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Kyrgios has won 91.4% of his service games and 21.0% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Kyrgios has won 91.0% of his service games and 25.3% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
2:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1013882843h
Hockey

How to Watch Canada vs. Switzerland: Stream World Juniors Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson24 minutes ago
USATSI_18813537
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Bulls at Tides: Stream Minor League Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Ben Macaluso29 minutes ago
USATSI_18861364
Baseball

How to Watch Australia vs. Canada: Stream Little League World Series Live

By Ben Macaluso32 minutes ago
USATSI_18880772
Golf

How to Watch US Amateur Open Golf Championship, Round of 64: Stream Live

By Matthew Beighle38 minutes ago
imago1013884287h
Hockey

How to Watch Sweden vs. Latvia in IIHF World Juniors: Stream Hockey Live

By Phil Watson43 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Taylor Fritz at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
USATSI_18861410
Baseball

How to Watch Southeast vs New England: Stream Little League World Series

By Adam Childs47 minutes ago
imago1013740883h
Soccer

How to Watch FC Dynamo Kyiv vs. Benfica: Stream UEFA Champions League Soccer

By Matthew Beighle51 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Filip Krajinovic vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago