How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Taylor Fritz at the Western & Southern Open
Wednesday's Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open slots Taylor Fritz versus Nick Kyrgios at Lindner Family Tennis Center. The matchup airs on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Nick Kyrgios at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Fritz vs. Kyrgios Matchup Info
|Taylor Fritz
|Nick Kyrgios
13
World Rank
28
29-12
2022 Match Record
33-9
78-38
2022 Set Record
69-29
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Taylor Fritz vs. Nick Kyrgios Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Fritz beat No. 35-ranked Sebastian Baez, 6-1, 6-1.
- Kyrgios defeated No. 37-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5, 6-4 on Tuesday to make the Round of 32.
- In his 41 matches this year across all court types, Fritz has played an average of 28.6 games (25.4 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Fritz has won 81.6% of his service games and 28.2% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Fritz has won 83.3% of his service games and 28.0% of his return games.
- Kyrgios has played 42 matches this year, and 24.2 games per match across all court types (21.2 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Kyrgios has won 91.4% of his service games and 21.0% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Kyrgios has won 91.0% of his service games and 25.3% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
2:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)