How to watch Petra Kvitova vs. Sorana Cirstea at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Fire up Tennis Channel on Wednesday to watch the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, which features Sorana Cirstea matching up with Petra Kvitova.

How to watch Sorana Cirstea vs. Petra Kvitova at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 17
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Cirstea vs. Kvitova Matchup Info

Sorana CirsteaPetra Kvitova

40

World Rank

28

19-17

2022 Match Record

18-15

44-38

2022 Set Record

40-32

Livesport Prague Open 2021

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 64

Sorana Cirstea vs. Petra Kvitova Recent Performance

  • Cirstea beat No. 11-ranked Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-7, 6-4 on Tuesday to make the Round of 32.
  • In the Round of 64, Kvitova was victorious 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 versus Jil Teichmann on Monday.
  • In her 36 matches this year across all court surfaces, Cirstea has played an average of 21.1 games (21.1 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Cirstea has won 38.6% of her return games and 64% of her service games.
  • Cirstea has won 62.7% of her service games on hard courts, and 39.4% of her return games.
  • Kvitova has played 33 matches so far this year (winning 51.6% of games across all court types), and 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches).
  • Kvitova has won 72.3% of her service games this year, and 30.8% of her return games.
  • Kvitova has won 32.9% of her return games on hard courts, and 68.4% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
