How to watch Petra Kvitova vs. Sorana Cirstea at the Western & Southern Open
Fire up Tennis Channel on Wednesday to watch the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, which features Sorana Cirstea matching up with Petra Kvitova.
How to watch Sorana Cirstea vs. Petra Kvitova at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Cirstea vs. Kvitova Matchup Info
|Sorana Cirstea
|Petra Kvitova
40
World Rank
28
19-17
2022 Match Record
18-15
44-38
2022 Set Record
40-32
Livesport Prague Open 2021
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Sorana Cirstea vs. Petra Kvitova Recent Performance
- Cirstea beat No. 11-ranked Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-7, 6-4 on Tuesday to make the Round of 32.
- In the Round of 64, Kvitova was victorious 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 versus Jil Teichmann on Monday.
- In her 36 matches this year across all court surfaces, Cirstea has played an average of 21.1 games (21.1 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Cirstea has won 38.6% of her return games and 64% of her service games.
- Cirstea has won 62.7% of her service games on hard courts, and 39.4% of her return games.
- Kvitova has played 33 matches so far this year (winning 51.6% of games across all court types), and 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches).
- Kvitova has won 72.3% of her service games this year, and 30.8% of her return games.
- Kvitova has won 32.9% of her return games on hard courts, and 68.4% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)