How to watch Rafael Nadal vs. Borna Coric at the Western & Southern Open

If you're wanting to see No. 152 Borna Coric face off against No. 3 Rafael Nadal in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 17, turn on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Borna Coric vs. Rafael Nadal at the Western & Southern Open

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 17

Wednesday, August 17 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Coric vs. Nadal Matchup Info

Borna Coric Rafael Nadal 152 World Rank 3 4-8 2022 Match Record 36-4 14-17 2022 Set Record 88-23 National Bank Open Last Tournament Wimbledon Round of 64 Last Result Semifinal

Borna Coric vs. Rafael Nadal Recent Performance