How to watch Rafael Nadal vs. Borna Coric at the Western & Southern Open
If you're wanting to see No. 152 Borna Coric face off against No. 3 Rafael Nadal in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 17, turn on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Coric vs. Nadal Matchup Info
|Borna Coric
|Rafael Nadal
152
World Rank
3
4-8
2022 Match Record
36-4
14-17
2022 Set Record
88-23
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 64
Last Result
Semifinal
Borna Coric vs. Rafael Nadal Recent Performance
- Coric beat Lorenzo Musetti 7-6, 6-3 on Tuesday in the Round of 64.
- Nadal is coming off a setback in the at the Wimbledon, failing to advance past Nick Kyrgios, - (retired).
- Coric has played 12 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 25.3 games per match (24.5 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Coric has won 17.6% of his return games and 74.7% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Coric has won 68.8% of his games on serve, and 20% on return.
- Nadal has played 40 matches so far this year (winning 59.1% of games across all court surfaces), and 27 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches).
- Nadal has won 34.8% of his return games this year, and 83.2% of his service games.
- Nadal has won 31.9% of his return games on hard courts, and 85.9% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
