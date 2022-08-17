Skip to main content

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs. Borna Coric at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

If you're wanting to see No. 152 Borna Coric face off against No. 3 Rafael Nadal in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 17, turn on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Borna Coric vs. Rafael Nadal at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 17
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Coric vs. Nadal Matchup Info

Borna CoricRafael Nadal

152

World Rank

3

4-8

2022 Match Record

36-4

14-17

2022 Set Record

88-23

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 64

Last Result

Semifinal

Borna Coric vs. Rafael Nadal Recent Performance

  • Coric beat Lorenzo Musetti 7-6, 6-3 on Tuesday in the Round of 64.
  • Nadal is coming off a setback in the at the Wimbledon, failing to advance past Nick Kyrgios, - (retired).
  • Coric has played 12 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 25.3 games per match (24.5 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Coric has won 17.6% of his return games and 74.7% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Coric has won 68.8% of his games on serve, and 20% on return.
  • Nadal has played 40 matches so far this year (winning 59.1% of games across all court surfaces), and 27 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches).
  • Nadal has won 34.8% of his return games this year, and 83.2% of his service games.
  • Nadal has won 31.9% of his return games on hard courts, and 85.9% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

