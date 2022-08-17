How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Western & Southern Open
Check out Tennis Channel to see Wednesday's matchup between No. 27 Ekaterina Alexandrova and No. 44 Shuai Zhang in the Round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Alexandrova vs. Zhang Matchup Info
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|Shuai Zhang
27
World Rank
44
24-12
2022 Match Record
24-21
51-29
2022 Set Record
44-42
Bett1open
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Shuai Zhang Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64 on Monday, Alexandrova defeated No. 14-ranked Leylah Annie Fernandez, 6-4, 7-5.
- In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Zhang beat No. 39-ranked Naomi Osaka, 6-4, 7-5.
- Alexandrova has played 36 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 21.3 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches).
- Alexandrova has won 73.2% of her service games this year, and 36.7% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Alexandrova has won 67.2% of her service games and 31.5% of her return games.
- Zhang has played 45 matches this year (winning 50.2% of games across all court surfaces), and 18.9 games per match (18.9 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Zhang has won 65.6% of her service games and 33.2% of her return games.
- Zhang has won 65.3% of her service games on hard courts, and 30.6% of her return games.
