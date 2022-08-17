Skip to main content

How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Western & Southern Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Check out Tennis Channel to see Wednesday's matchup between No. 27 Ekaterina Alexandrova and No. 44 Shuai Zhang in the Round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open.

How to watch Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Shuai Zhang at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 17
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Alexandrova vs. Zhang Matchup Info

Ekaterina AlexandrovaShuai Zhang

27

World Rank

44

24-12

2022 Match Record

24-21

51-29

2022 Set Record

44-42

Bett1open

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 32

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Shuai Zhang Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64 on Monday, Alexandrova defeated No. 14-ranked Leylah Annie Fernandez, 6-4, 7-5.
  • In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Zhang beat No. 39-ranked Naomi Osaka, 6-4, 7-5.
  • Alexandrova has played 36 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 21.3 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches).
  • Alexandrova has won 73.2% of her service games this year, and 36.7% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Alexandrova has won 67.2% of her service games and 31.5% of her return games.
  • Zhang has played 45 matches this year (winning 50.2% of games across all court surfaces), and 18.9 games per match (18.9 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Zhang has won 65.6% of her service games and 33.2% of her return games.
  • Zhang has won 65.3% of her service games on hard courts, and 30.6% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
