How to watch Simona Halep vs. Veronika Kudermetova at the Western & Southern Open

On Wednesday, August 17, watch Tennis Channel to see Veronika Kudermetova take on Simona Halep in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio.

How to watch Veronika Kudermetova vs. Simona Halep at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 17
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kudermetova vs. Halep Matchup Info

Veronika KudermetovaSimona Halep

20

World Rank

6

32-15

2022 Match Record

38-11

54-40

2022 Set Record

80-24

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 64

Last Result

Winner

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Simona Halep Recent Performance

  • Kudermetova defeated No. 19-ranked Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-3 on Monday to make the Round of 32.
  • Halep beat No. 54-ranked Anastasia Potapova 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 on Tuesday to advance to the Round of 32.
  • Kudermetova has played 47 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches).
  • Kudermetova has won 32.9% of her return games this year, and 72.4% of her service games.
  • Kudermetova has won 31.7% of her return games on hard courts, and 73.9% of her service games.
  • In her 49 matches so far this year, Halep has played an average of 19.2 games across all court surfaces (19.2 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Halep has won 73.8% of her games on serve, and 47.5% on return.
  • Halep has won 74.4% of her service games on hard courts, and 48.1% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
