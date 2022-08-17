How to watch Simona Halep vs. Veronika Kudermetova at the Western & Southern Open
On Wednesday, August 17, watch Tennis Channel to see Veronika Kudermetova take on Simona Halep in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream: Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Kudermetova vs. Halep Matchup Info
|Veronika Kudermetova
|Simona Halep
20
World Rank
6
32-15
2022 Match Record
38-11
54-40
2022 Set Record
80-24
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 64
Last Result
Winner
Veronika Kudermetova vs. Simona Halep Recent Performance
- Kudermetova defeated No. 19-ranked Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-3 on Monday to make the Round of 32.
- Halep beat No. 54-ranked Anastasia Potapova 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 on Tuesday to advance to the Round of 32.
- Kudermetova has played 47 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches).
- Kudermetova has won 32.9% of her return games this year, and 72.4% of her service games.
- Kudermetova has won 31.7% of her return games on hard courts, and 73.9% of her service games.
- In her 49 matches so far this year, Halep has played an average of 19.2 games across all court surfaces (19.2 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Halep has won 73.8% of her games on serve, and 47.5% on return.
- Halep has won 74.4% of her service games on hard courts, and 48.1% of her return games.
