How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Filip Krajinovic at the Western & Southern Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Filip Krajinovic are set to square off in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 17, and you can see it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Tsitsipas vs. Krajinovic Matchup Info
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|Filip Krajinovic
7
World Rank
46
41-14
2022 Match Record
16-14
99-52
2022 Set Record
37-39
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Filip Krajinovic Recent Performance
- Tsitsipas most recently played on August 10, 2022, a 5-7, 6-7 loss to No. 82-ranked Jack Draper in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.
- In the Round of 64, Krajinovic was victorious 6-3, 6-4 against Daniel Evans on Tuesday.
- Tsitsipas has played 27.4 games per match (23.8 in three-set matches) in his 55 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Tsitsipas has won 24.7% of his return games and 84.4% of his service games.
- Tsitsipas has won 22.0% of his return games on hard courts, and 85.7% of his service games.
- Krajinovic has played 30 matches this year, and 25.7 games per match across all court types (23.0 in three-set matches).
- Krajinovic has won 23.1% of his return games so far this year, and 76.2% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Krajinovic has won 72.4% of his games on serve, and 24.2% on return.
