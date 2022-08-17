Skip to main content

How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Filip Krajinovic at the Western & Southern Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Filip Krajinovic are set to square off in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 17, and you can see it on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 17
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Tsitsipas vs. Krajinovic Matchup Info

Stefanos TsitsipasFilip Krajinovic

7

World Rank

46

41-14

2022 Match Record

16-14

99-52

2022 Set Record

37-39

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 64

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Filip Krajinovic Recent Performance

  • Tsitsipas most recently played on August 10, 2022, a 5-7, 6-7 loss to No. 82-ranked Jack Draper in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.
  • In the Round of 64, Krajinovic was victorious 6-3, 6-4 against Daniel Evans on Tuesday.
  • Tsitsipas has played 27.4 games per match (23.8 in three-set matches) in his 55 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Tsitsipas has won 24.7% of his return games and 84.4% of his service games.
  • Tsitsipas has won 22.0% of his return games on hard courts, and 85.7% of his service games.
  • Krajinovic has played 30 matches this year, and 25.7 games per match across all court types (23.0 in three-set matches).
  • Krajinovic has won 23.1% of his return games so far this year, and 76.2% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Krajinovic has won 72.4% of his games on serve, and 24.2% on return.

