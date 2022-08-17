How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Nick Kyrgios at the Western & Southern Open
Fire up Tennis Channel on Wednesday to see the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, which features Taylor Fritz going head to head against Nick Kyrgios.
How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Nick Kyrgios at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Fritz vs. Kyrgios Matchup Info
|Taylor Fritz
|Nick Kyrgios
13
World Rank
28
29-12
2022 Match Record
33-9
78-38
2022 Set Record
69-29
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Taylor Fritz vs. Nick Kyrgios Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Fritz was victorious 6-1, 6-1 versus Sebastian Baez on Tuesday.
- Kyrgios is coming off a 7-5, 6-4 victory over No. 37-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.
- Through 41 matches so far this year (across all court types), Fritz has played 28.6 games per match (25.4 in three-set matches) and won 54.9% of them.
- So far this year, Fritz has won 28.2% of his return games and 81.6% of his service games.
- Fritz has won 28.0% of his return games on hard courts, and 83.3% of his service games.
- In his 42 matches this year, Kyrgios has played an average of 24.2 games across all court surfaces (21.2 in three-set matches).
- Kyrgios has won 21.0% of his return games this year, and 91.4% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kyrgios has won 91.0% of his games on serve, and 25.3% on return.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)