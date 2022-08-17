Skip to main content

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Nick Kyrgios at the Western & Southern Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Fire up Tennis Channel on Wednesday to see the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, which features Taylor Fritz going head to head against Nick Kyrgios.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 17
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Fritz vs. Kyrgios Matchup Info

Taylor FritzNick Kyrgios

13

World Rank

28

29-12

2022 Match Record

33-9

78-38

2022 Set Record

69-29

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Taylor Fritz vs. Nick Kyrgios Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64, Fritz was victorious 6-1, 6-1 versus Sebastian Baez on Tuesday.
  • Kyrgios is coming off a 7-5, 6-4 victory over No. 37-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.
  • Through 41 matches so far this year (across all court types), Fritz has played 28.6 games per match (25.4 in three-set matches) and won 54.9% of them.
  • So far this year, Fritz has won 28.2% of his return games and 81.6% of his service games.
  • Fritz has won 28.0% of his return games on hard courts, and 83.3% of his service games.
  • In his 42 matches this year, Kyrgios has played an average of 24.2 games across all court surfaces (21.2 in three-set matches).
  • Kyrgios has won 21.0% of his return games this year, and 91.4% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kyrgios has won 91.0% of his games on serve, and 25.3% on return.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

