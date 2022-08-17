Skip to main content

How to watch Veronika Kudermetova vs. Simona Halep at the Western & Southern Open

Tune in to Tennis Channel on August 17 to watch the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, which includes a match between Veronika Kudermetova and Simona Halep.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 17
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kudermetova vs. Halep Matchup Info

Veronika KudermetovaSimona Halep

20

World Rank

6

32-15

2022 Match Record

38-11

54-40

2022 Set Record

80-24

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 64

Last Result

Winner

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Simona Halep Recent Performance

  • Kudermetova is coming off a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 19-ranked Barbora Krejcikova in the Round of 64 on Monday.
  • Halep is coming off a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over No. 54-ranked Anastasia Potapova in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.
  • Kudermetova has played 47 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches).
  • Kudermetova has won 72.4% of her service games so far this year, and 32.9% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Kudermetova has won 31.7% of her return games and 73.9% of her service games.
  • Halep has played 49 matches this year (winning 60.5% of games across all court surfaces), and 19.2 games per match (19.2 in three-set matches).
  • Halep has won 73.8% of her service games this year, and 47.5% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Halep has won 48.1% of her return games and 74.4% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
