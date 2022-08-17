How to watch Veronika Kudermetova vs. Simona Halep at the Western & Southern Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel on August 17 to watch the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, which includes a match between Veronika Kudermetova and Simona Halep.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Kudermetova vs. Halep Matchup Info
|Veronika Kudermetova
|Simona Halep
20
World Rank
6
32-15
2022 Match Record
38-11
54-40
2022 Set Record
80-24
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 64
Last Result
Winner
Veronika Kudermetova vs. Simona Halep Recent Performance
- Kudermetova is coming off a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 19-ranked Barbora Krejcikova in the Round of 64 on Monday.
- Halep is coming off a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over No. 54-ranked Anastasia Potapova in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.
- Kudermetova has played 47 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches).
- Kudermetova has won 72.4% of her service games so far this year, and 32.9% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Kudermetova has won 31.7% of her return games and 73.9% of her service games.
- Halep has played 49 matches this year (winning 60.5% of games across all court surfaces), and 19.2 games per match (19.2 in three-set matches).
- Halep has won 73.8% of her service games this year, and 47.5% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Halep has won 48.1% of her return games and 74.4% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)