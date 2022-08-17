How to watch Victoria Azarenka vs. Emma Raducanu at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

If you're hoping to check out No. 22 Victoria Azarenka go toe to toe with No. 13 Emma Raducanu in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 17, tune in to Tennis Channel.

How to watch Victoria Azarenka vs. Emma Raducanu at the Western & Southern Open

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 17

Wednesday, August 17 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Azarenka vs. Raducanu Matchup Info

Victoria Azarenka Emma Raducanu 22 World Rank 13 17-10 2022 Match Record 10-13 36-21 2022 Set Record 25-24 Citi Open Last Tournament WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Quarterfinal Last Result Round of 64

Victoria Azarenka vs. Emma Raducanu Recent Performance