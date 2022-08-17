How to watch Victoria Azarenka vs. Emma Raducanu at the Western & Southern Open
If you're hoping to check out No. 22 Victoria Azarenka go toe to toe with No. 13 Emma Raducanu in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 17, tune in to Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 17
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Azarenka vs. Raducanu Matchup Info
|Victoria Azarenka
|Emma Raducanu
22
World Rank
13
17-10
2022 Match Record
10-13
36-21
2022 Set Record
25-24
Citi Open
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 64
Victoria Azarenka vs. Emma Raducanu Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Azarenka won 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 versus Kaia Kanepi on Monday.
- Raducanu is coming off a 6-4, 6-0 win over Serena Williams in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.
- Azarenka has played 20.0 games per match (20.0 in three-set matches) in her 27 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Azarenka has won 66.0% of her service games and 42.9% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Azarenka has won 69.3% of her games on serve, and 39.2% on return.
- In her 23 matches so far this year, Raducanu has played an average of 21.6 games across all court surfaces (21.6 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Raducanu has won 38.5% of her return games and 63.5% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Raducanu has won 57.5% of her games on serve, and 40.0% on return.
