How to watch Victoria Azarenka vs. Emma Raducanu at the Western & Southern Open

If you're hoping to check out No. 22 Victoria Azarenka go toe to toe with No. 13 Emma Raducanu in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 17, tune in to Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 17
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Azarenka vs. Raducanu Matchup Info

Victoria AzarenkaEmma Raducanu

22

World Rank

13

17-10

2022 Match Record

10-13

36-21

2022 Set Record

25-24

Citi Open

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 64

Victoria Azarenka vs. Emma Raducanu Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64, Azarenka won 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 versus Kaia Kanepi on Monday.
  • Raducanu is coming off a 6-4, 6-0 win over Serena Williams in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.
  • Azarenka has played 20.0 games per match (20.0 in three-set matches) in her 27 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Azarenka has won 66.0% of her service games and 42.9% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Azarenka has won 69.3% of her games on serve, and 39.2% on return.
  • In her 23 matches so far this year, Raducanu has played an average of 21.6 games across all court surfaces (21.6 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Raducanu has won 38.5% of her return games and 63.5% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Raducanu has won 57.5% of her games on serve, and 40.0% on return.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
