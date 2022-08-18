Skip to main content

How to Watch Cincinnati - Early Rounds: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

The final matches of the early rounds of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati wrap up on Thursday.

The round of 16 gets started on Thursday at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio with the best tennis players in the world in action. There are eight men’s singles matches, eight in the women’s singles draw and three more in the doubles draw today with Daniil Medvedev, Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz Garfia all in action.

How to Watch Cincinnati - Early Rounds Today:

Game Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Live stream Cincinnati - Early Rounds on fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Raducanu is back in form after taking down Victoria Azarenka in the round of 32 after beating Serena Williams in the round of 64 in straight sets.

The round of 16 has some great matches already scheduled in both the men’s and women’s draws with several more to come.

In the men’s draw, ninth ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime is challenged by 12th ranked Jannik Sinner with 17th ranked Marin Cilic taking on fourth ranked Alcaraz Garfia.

Both of those matches in the men's draw are finals caliber. Sinner and Auger-Aliassime each have one win this season, while Alcaraz Garfia has four wins and Cilic is looking for his first win of the year.

Over in women’s singles, Raducanu takes on Jessica Pegula in a battle of two Top 13 ranked players looking for their first win of the season.

Ons Jabeur, Anett Kontaveit, Elise Mertens and others are all also in action for the women’s draw today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

emma-raducanu
Tennis

How to Watch Cincinnati - Early Rounds: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Aug 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) follows through on a swing of the bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 hours ago
Aug 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) follows through on a swing of the bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Giants vs. Diamondbacks: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 hours ago
Aug 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) follows through on a swing of the bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 hours ago
Soccer

CF Pachuca vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 hours ago
Aug 13, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; FC Dallas forward Alan Velasco (20) celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Earthquakes in the second half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Aug 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) can t make a play on a home run hit by Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Aug 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) can t make a play on a home run hit by Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Aug 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after he hit a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago