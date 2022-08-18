How to Watch Cincinnati - Early Rounds: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

The final matches of the early rounds of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati wrap up on Thursday.

The round of 16 gets started on Thursday at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio with the best tennis players in the world in action. There are eight men’s singles matches, eight in the women’s singles draw and three more in the doubles draw today with Daniil Medvedev, Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz Garfia all in action.

How to Watch Cincinnati - Early Rounds Today:

Game Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Live stream Cincinnati - Early Rounds on fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Raducanu is back in form after taking down Victoria Azarenka in the round of 32 after beating Serena Williams in the round of 64 in straight sets.

The round of 16 has some great matches already scheduled in both the men’s and women’s draws with several more to come.

In the men’s draw, ninth ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime is challenged by 12th ranked Jannik Sinner with 17th ranked Marin Cilic taking on fourth ranked Alcaraz Garfia.

Both of those matches in the men's draw are finals caliber. Sinner and Auger-Aliassime each have one win this season, while Alcaraz Garfia has four wins and Cilic is looking for his first win of the year.

Over in women’s singles, Raducanu takes on Jessica Pegula in a battle of two Top 13 ranked players looking for their first win of the season.

Ons Jabeur, Anett Kontaveit, Elise Mertens and others are all also in action for the women’s draw today.

Regional restrictions may apply.