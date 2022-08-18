How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Veronika Kudermetova at the Western & Southern Open
Thursday's Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open pits Ajla Tomljanovic against Veronika Kudermetova at Lindner Family Tennis Center. The match can be watched on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 18
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
- Court Surface: Hard
Tomljanovic vs. Kudermetova Matchup Info
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|Veronika Kudermetova
63
World Rank
20
23-19
2022 Match Record
33-15
49-43
2022 Set Record
54-40
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Veronika Kudermetova Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Tomljanovic defeated No. 4-ranked Paula Badosa, 6-7, 6-0, 6-2.
- Kudermetova advanced over Simona Halep - (retired) on Wednesday to reach the Round of 16.
- Through 42 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Tomljanovic has played 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches) and won 50.8% of them.
- Thus far this year, Tomljanovic has won 62.9% of her service games and 37.6% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Tomljanovic has won 37.6% of her return games and 54.4% of her service games.
- Through 48 matches this year, Kudermetova has played 19.8 games per match (19.8 in three-set matches) and won 52.7% of them (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kudermetova has won 72.4% of her games on serve, and 32.9% on return.
- On hard courts, Kudermetova has won 31.7% of her return games and 73.9% of her service games.
