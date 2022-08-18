Skip to main content

How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Veronika Kudermetova at the Western & Southern Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday's Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open pits Ajla Tomljanovic against Veronika Kudermetova at Lindner Family Tennis Center. The match can be watched on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 18
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:
  • Court Surface: Hard

Tomljanovic vs. Kudermetova Matchup Info

Ajla TomljanovicVeronika Kudermetova

63

World Rank

20

23-19

2022 Match Record

33-15

49-43

2022 Set Record

54-40

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 64

Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Veronika Kudermetova Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Tomljanovic defeated No. 4-ranked Paula Badosa, 6-7, 6-0, 6-2.
  • Kudermetova advanced over Simona Halep - (retired) on Wednesday to reach the Round of 16.
  • Through 42 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Tomljanovic has played 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches) and won 50.8% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Tomljanovic has won 62.9% of her service games and 37.6% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Tomljanovic has won 37.6% of her return games and 54.4% of her service games.
  • Through 48 matches this year, Kudermetova has played 19.8 games per match (19.8 in three-set matches) and won 52.7% of them (across all court types).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kudermetova has won 72.4% of her games on serve, and 32.9% on return.
  • On hard courts, Kudermetova has won 31.7% of her return games and 73.9% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
