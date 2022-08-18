How to watch Alison Riske vs. Elena Rybakina at the Western & Southern Open
The Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati is the location where Elena Rybakina and Alison Riske will meet for their August 18 match, which is airing on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Alison Riske vs. Elena Rybakina at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 18
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Riske vs. Rybakina Matchup Info
|Alison Riske
|Elena Rybakina
29
World Rank
25
22-16
2022 Match Record
27-16
43-39
2022 Set Record
59-33
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Alison Riske vs. Elena Rybakina Recent Performance
- Riske advanced via walkover in her last match, over Marie Bouzkova at the Western & Southern Open.
- Rybakina is coming off a 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 9-ranked Garbine Muguruza in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
- Riske has played 20.0 games per match (20.0 in three-set matches) in her 38 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Riske has won 68.8% of her games on serve, and 33.6% on return.
- On hard courts, Riske has won 35.2% of her return games and 66.5% of her service games.
- Rybakina has played 43 matches this year, and 21.3 games per match across all court types (21.3 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Rybakina has won 77.3% of her games on serve, and 32.0% on return.
- Rybakina has won 30.0% of her return games on hard courts, and 78.9% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
18
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
