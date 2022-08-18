How to watch Alison Riske vs. Elena Rybakina at the Western & Southern Open

The Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati is the location where Elena Rybakina and Alison Riske will meet for their August 18 match, which is airing on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 18

Thursday, August 18 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Riske vs. Rybakina Matchup Info

Alison Riske Elena Rybakina 29 World Rank 25 22-16 2022 Match Record 27-16 43-39 2022 Set Record 59-33 WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Last Tournament WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Round of 16 Last Result Round of 32

Alison Riske vs. Elena Rybakina Recent Performance