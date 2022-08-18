How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Taylor Fritz at the Western & Southern Open
If you're hoping to check out No. 13 Taylor Fritz go head to head with No. 8 Andrey Rublev in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open on August 18, tune in to Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 18
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Fritz vs. Rublev Matchup Info
|Taylor Fritz
|Andrey Rublev
13
World Rank
8
29-12
2022 Match Record
36-13
78-38
2022 Set Record
81-43
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Taylor Fritz vs. Andrey Rublev Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Fritz defeated No. 28-ranked Nick Kyrgios, 6-3, 6-2.
- In the Round of 32, Rublev was victorious 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 versus Fabio Fognini on Wednesday.
- Through 41 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Fritz has played 28.6 games per match (25.4 in three-set matches) and won 54.9% of them.
- Fritz has won 28.2% of his return games this year, and 81.6% of his service games.
- Fritz has won 28% of his return games on hard courts, and 83.3% of his service games.
- Rublev has played 25.1 games per match (23.2 in three-set matches) in his 49 matches this year across all court types.
- Rublev has won 83% of his service games so far this year, and 26.6% of his return games.
- Rublev has won 84.8% of his service games on hard courts, and 27.4% of his return games.
